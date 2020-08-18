LISEL Shares 'Die Trying' + Releases Double-Single with Woods' Jarvis Taveniere

New Double Single in Collaboration with Jarvis Taveniere (Woods + Purple Mountains) Out Today

Last year, Lisel - a.k.a. avant-pop singer, producer, multi-instrumentalist and artist Eliza Bagg - released her remarkable self-produced solo debut, Angels on the Slope, via Luminelle, earning praise from the likes of NPR Music, Pitchfork, Billboard, The Fader, and more. Earlier this year, she released a double-single in collaboration with Angel Olsen-producer Ben Babbitt, and today she releases another double-single, this time in collaboration with Jarvis Taveniere of Woods and Purple Mountains.

Following the previously released A-Side "Night & Day," "Die Trying" is out now alongside a music video shot in Palm Springs. Bagg explains: "Over the past year or so, I've internalized this mantra: my body is smart, my mind is dumb. I'm trying to trust the deeper instincts, realizing my mind is the thing that most often leads me astray. I'm capable of thinking myself into believing any version of reality, and I'm just not that interested in that anymore. That's where the feeling of "Die Trying" comes from -- I might be so willing to convince myself that something could be true when I know that it just isn't that I'll literally die, waste away, trying so hard to bend reality to my will. I think this is something we all do, out-logic ourselves into believing something, someone, some path, is right for us when it isn't."

