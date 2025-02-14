LIQUID MIIND XV Album Out Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Liquid Mind XV: In The Love is available today in CD, streaming, and mp3 formats, offering seven tracks of the most calming and relaxing music on the planet, lasting almost an hour in length. The album's "love" theme complements the robust Liquid Mind discography of albums that also offer music for sleep, unity, healthcare, relaxation, meditation, pets, children and more. The album was recorded and produced in Los Angeles by composer, producer, and Emmy-nominated songwriter Chuck Wild with co-producer Jonathan S. Marozik.

"The Liquid Mind album titles have always reflected my own life's journey and lessons learned along the way. Liquid Mind XV: In The Love is no exception and addresses the very fabric that holds a healthy society together: Love," he says. "In my experience, love can come from many places and in unexpected ways...through acts of kindness, meaningful relationships with family, family of choice and friends, being of service to others, finding peace within ourselves through meditation and prayer, self introspection and examination, and through meaningful work in our careers...the list is endless if I open myself to expressing and receiving love. With so many options, one need never be deprived of love."

Also contributing to this album are designer Glen Wexler, A.J. Teshin, Jimmy Demers, Seven Whitfield, and Mike Vasilomanolakis on vocals, Bryan Baker with flute expertise, and Joe Bozzi at Bernie Grundman Mastering Studios. A relaxing and uplifting new video created by Melissa Messer with imagery by Mehosh Photography supports the album's first single "Gratitude."

During a stressful period in the late-'80s while Chuck Wild and German composer Michael Hoenig were co-scoring the Emmy-winning television series Max Headroom, Wild suffered from severe anxiety and panic attacks. In addition to the stress from long hours of work, he also lost a large number of friends, family members, and acquaintances to AIDS and cancer in a short span of time. As a form of personal therapy, he began composing slow, tranquil new age and ambient pieces, which later became the first Liquid Mind album. Inspired by his own emotions as well as classical music and ambient composers like Brian Eno, he was encouraged to share his new music with others and released the series' debut, Ambience Minimus, in 1994.

"I originally wrote the music of Liquid Mind to be of service to myself, my friends, and my family in dealing with the anxiety & stress of working long hours in our "information overload" world, and also for friends and family dealing with the stress of life-threatening illnesses like cancer & HIV. When I discovered that this music was effective in helping to relax while recovering from my own anxiety and panic attacks, I decided in 1993 to release the music to the public. The soothing and calming Liquid Mind albums seem to have an immediate "slowing down" effect on many listeners, and may also help folks of all ages (and their pets) get to sleep, and relax deeply after a tension-filled day."

Some listeners find Liquid Mind to be the best musical healthcare available because they may have difficulty falling asleep, or staying asleep for as long as desired. Each track shares certain characteristics, such as employing long sustained harmonic chordal drones, and having no beats. Each track is perfect for a decompression break, like a meditative nap during the day. Essentially, Liquid Mind is intended for providing stress and anxiety relief, suitable for spa use and even for pet/human deep relaxation.

Liquid Mind XV: In The Love is distributed worldwide by A Train Entertainment, available on all major streaming platforms, and in CD and Mp3 formats, with a digital booklet. Two special radio edits ("Gratitude" and "Soulful Whispers") have been serviced to NACC College and Non-Comm radio stations through the Music Meeting Directory (MMD), going for adds on February 18th, 2025.

For more information and music, visit https://liquidmindmusic.com.



1. Gratitude 7:02

2. Soul Whispers 8:10

3. Sanctuary 11:09

4. A Willing Spirit 4:32

5. In The Love 9:13

6. Forgiveness 8:23

7. Coming Home 7:43

Total Playing Time: 56:16

Comments