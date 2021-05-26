LIGHTNING BUG Shares New Song/Video for 'Song of the Bell'

Today Lightning Bug-the project of musicians and friends Audrey Kang, Kevin Copeland, Logan Miley, Dane Hagen and Vincent Puleo-share a new single off of their forthcoming record, A Color of the Sky. Following "The Right Thing Is Hard To Do" and "September Song, pt. ii" is "Song of the Bell," a track billowing with blown-out guitar noise and haunted by layers of wispy vocal melodies, with its questions of self-actualization and fulfillment lingering long after.

"'Song of the Bell' is a song about hope, but it's also about understanding that uncertainty is an inextricable part of being alive.This was the last song to be written-we'd already recorded the bulk of the record," explains Kang. "We were in the first leg of quarantine and I felt like our days had been abruptly hollowed out. I was thinking about emptiness and reading the Tao Te Ching, this very enlightened text, 'to be empty is to be full, twist to be straight,' etc. So I was thinking about that concept, how one can 'empty' oneself to be full, and where is that line, between emptying yourself and losing yourself? I thought about how when something is empty, you sort of have two choices: you can see it for what it used to hold and no longer does (i.e. a 'shell'), or you can look for its potential to hold new things and possibilities (i.e. a 'vessel')."

Lightning Bug will support Bully on their West Coast tour this Fall. See below to find a show near you, and get your tickets HERE.

A Color of the Sky is an album of many firsts: the band's first album with their new label home, Fat Possum, the band's first time recording together as a live band, and the first time Lightning Bug, initially a three-piece, is rounded out by Hagen and Puleo as full-time band members. Recorded in a rundown home-turned makeshift studio in the Catskills, A Color of the Sky finds Lightning Bug sounding more organic, dynamic and lush than ever, while also finding the band's songwriter Audrey Kang sounding bolder than before. Pre-order A Color of the Sky, out June 25th on Fat Possum HERE.

In the third week of August 2019, along the windy coastline of southern Washington, musician and singer Audrey Kang arrived at a festival of kites. She made the stop during a trek across the Pacific Northwest, where she camped, hiked, surfed, and wandered alone in the area's lush natural reserves. "I get a lot of inspiration from nature," she says. "If I look at the sky and do a lot of nothing in nature alone-I don't know. The songs just come." The trip followed a series of endings in her life-work, love, relationships-that felt like an upheaval. Yet Audrey found peace and contentment there on the coast. "I really didn't know what my life was going to look like," she remembers. "But at the kite festival, I knew that each day I'd see a lot of beautiful kites, and each evening I'd watch the sunset and sleep on the beach. I felt like nothing could hurt me."

What Audrey experienced during that trip, what she realized while watching the kites, would plant the seeds for A Color of the Sky, the third album by her band Lightning Bug. A record equally about quiet introspection and broad existential questions, A Color of the Sky reflects the journey of its songwriter emerging from intense self-doubt to find herself changed. "I trusted no one, and was very unhappy with who I was," Audrey shares. "The key shift in my psyche was the realization that I was the sole person responsible for my life and happiness. That life holds no more and no less than the very purpose you give it yourself."

Unsurprisingly for an album about transforming one's inner world, A Color of the Sky follows after Lightning Bug's outer world changed as well. Their 2019 album October Song caught the attention of longstanding indie label Fat Possum, who reissued the LP and signed the band onto their roster. Audrey and her collaborators, Kevin Copeland (guitar, vocals) and Logan Miley (engineer, synths, textures), also added new members to their live band, who joined them in recording for the first time. Along with Dane Hagen (drums) and Vincent Puleo (bass), Lightning Bug turned a rundown old house in the Catskills into a makeshift studio. But despite the new surroundings and opportunities, some things didn't change at all. "We stuck to the same DIY, our-own-world approach as previous records," Audrey elaborates on their recording process. Which seems abundantly clear listening to A Color of the Sky. This isn't a young band searching for its identity, but rather a cohesive group of artists honing their sound to perfection.

Lightning Bug recording together as a live band helped make A Color of the Sky feel more organic, dynamic, and full than their previous albums. It also enhanced Audrey's newfound sense of clarity and confidence in her songwriting. "Songs in the past sometimes felt muddled, or I felt lost where to take them," she elaborates. "But for this one, each song felt like a whole entity from conception." The change is undeniable. Her voice is more pronounced than ever, the arrangements streamlined, the messages more palpable-all in service of an immersive emotional resonance. "I want listeners to explore their own interior worlds," she concludes. "It's about learning to trust yourself, about being deeply honest with yourself, and about how self-acceptance yields a selfless form of love."

