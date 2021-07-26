LEISURE's 'Side B' EP Will Be Released Oct. 1

The genre-defying New Zealand outfit LEISURE is going the distance, at their own pace, in their own way. Out today, the five-piece collective drop new single "Mesmerised" (via Nettwerk Records). Characterized by captivating synth and hypnotic vocals, "Mesmerised" sees LEISURE explore new sonic terrain while simultaneously staying true to their trademark downbeat sound.

The band had this to say about the song: "'Mesmerised' was made on Waiheke Island off the coast of Auckland. We were over to play a few nights at a festival and thought we'd use the time between to write some new stuff. We were feeling pretty hazy and hungover the day after our first set and started something that suited our slow-motion mood and view, which looked over the weekenders sailing in the harbor."

"Mesmerised" - which follows "Take Me Higher" - is the latest single from the forthcoming SIDE B EP (out October 1), the companion release to last year's SIDE A EP. A five-track release crafted during a trip to France, SIDE B reflects the band's signature sound, a silky smooth amalgam of laid-back R&B, electronica with hints of '70s funk.

It's their unique brand of electro-funk and shoegaze that has charmed fans around the world. Their catalog has amassed over 300 million combined streams, and they've gained a loyal live following, selling out shows in Australia, New Zealand, and Europe, including a debut double performance at UK's The Great Escape. The band has received praise from fans and tastemakers alike, both at radio (KCRW- LA, WFMU-NYC, WFUV-NYC, BBC Radio 1 and BBC 1Xtra) and press (NPR Music, NME, i-D, Complex, Line of Best Fit, Pigeons & Planes, NYLON, Wonderland, High Snobiety, Okayplayer, CLASH, Ladygunn, Coup De Main).

Photo Credit: Nicole Brannen