LBK Entertainment Signs Kev Kelly To Publishing & Artist Development Deal

LBK Entertainment announced today that it has signed up-and-coming pop musician and songwriter Kev Kelly to an exclusive publishing & artist development deal.

After last month's exciting announcement of signing legendary songwriter and recording artist Marcus Hummon to an exclusive publishing deal, LBK Entertainment is thrilled to add Kelly to their ever-growing, multi-genre roster.

Creative Director of LBK Entertainment, Mariah Topel says, "I knew I wanted to work with Kev after the first verse of the first song I heard. His sound and style of writing were fresh and unlike anything else I'd been hearing. I was immediately hooked. I knew he was the kind of writer and artist you can't let pass you by. I'm thrilled to be working with him and honored to be a part of building his career."

With musical influences ranging from Frank Ocean and John Legend, to Otis Redding and Sam Cooke, Kelly takes his personal experiences and molds them into songs that are fresh and memorable. He will also be releasing his debut EP "Saint KDK V" on April 17, 2020, featuring five new tracks.

Kelly says, "It's very rare to find a company that trusts you 100% to execute a creative vision and LBK has been a great partner to have while trying to expand the pop scene in Nashville."

Combining the world of music publishing and artist development, LBK Entertainment was created to serve a niche space in the business of music. Founded by music industry veteran Carl Kornmeyer, LBK's mission is to support songwriters who have unique skills and opportunities across a myriad of genres. LBK's distinctive position of supporting development in the creative community, with the deep experience of seasoned professionals and strong, fresh faces, is opening doors for both the artists, songwriters and LBK. Together with Kornmeyer, legendary songwriter and A&R man, Tim DuBois and Belmont graduate, Topel and the rest of the talented team are providing development for artists to have a greater say in their own ideas, moving them towards recording and releasing new songs.

For more information on LBK Entertainment please visit: www.lbkmusicpublishing.com





