Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
LA Grunge-Pop Band STARRY EYES Drops Latest Single 'Over Oceans'

LA Grunge-Pop Band STARRY EYES Drops Latest Single 'Over Oceans'

The accompanying video showcases the band’s creative image with cinematic visuals.

Apr. 11, 2023  

Following the release of their debut single 'Jetlag' LA grunge-pop band 'STARRY EYES' are back with their latest single 'Over Oceans', the second single to come from their debut EP 'Ciao Bella'. The self-produced EP was mixed by Phil Ek (Band of Horses, Fleet Foxes and Mudhoney) and mastered by Multi Grammy-award-winning engineer Greg Calbi (Adele, Ramones, Paul McCartney).

The story of the California grunge-pop band, STARRY EYES, is both tragic and triumphant. The band evolved from the deep friendship between founding duo: guitarist John Shippey and drummer Matthew Scoggins. The pair worked for two years on the music for their debut EP, Ciao Bella, while on a frustrating search to find the right singer to complement their unique sound.

John and Matt eventually struck gold in early 2021 with singer and lyricist Kyle Tekiela, and for three weeks it looked like the LA-based group was complete. Then, Matt died suddenly of drug-related causes, and the band's ambitions came to a tragic halt. Today, nearly two years after Matt's death, John and Kyle have soldiered on and the band's story is a powerful rebirth narrative.

Like all of their tracks 'Over Oceans' is filled with deeply personal and introspective themes. A stark contrast to the indulgent lifestyle portrayed in their debut 'Jetlag', 'Over Oceans' acts as the hungover aftermath. Utilising a more sombre tone the band crafts a delicate soundscape of bright guitar arrangements mixed with tranquil vocal harmonies that diverge from Kyle's reflective, low-register vocal performance.

The track acts as a reminder that the only thing that matters in life are the ones you love, whilst warning of the fragility of life so as to not waste time on anything that takes away from the things that truly matter. Kyle explains "'Over Oceans' is a heartfelt thank you to my beautiful wife Nicole and my incredible son Lincoln who saved me in a time when I really needed saving."

The accompanying video showcases the band's creative image with cinematic visuals that cut between the stunning landscape of the California coast, the band, and remarkable visual effects depicting a meteor shower crashing down to earth, with the ending focusing on a heartfelt tribute to Matthew Scoggins, the former drummer and founding member of STARRY EYES.

With their previous release 'Jetlag' garnering press and radio attention from both sides of the Atlantic from the likes of world famous KROQ, Earmilk, and Music Crowns to name a few, STARRY EYES now look to build upon their previous success with their latest single 'Over Oceans' before unveiling their highly anticipated debut EP 'Ciao Bella' that the band describes as "a homage to those they've lost and a bitter-sweet beginning of the beautiful things to come" in May.

Watch the new music video here:



BTS EXHIBITION : PROOF to Open in Los Angeles in May Photo
BTS EXHIBITION : PROOF to Open in Los Angeles in May
Following the fall 2022 sold out Seoul and Busan exhibitions in South Korea, HYBE, BIGHIT MUSIC and Live Nation announce the arrival of BTS EXHIBITION : Proof to Los Angeles. Opening in May 2023, the limited viewings will give visitors the unique opportunity to celebrate all the moments in the group’s history
Natalie Rose LeBrecht Announces Holy Prana Open Game LP Photo
Natalie Rose LeBrecht Announces 'Holy Prana Open Game' LP
Natalie Rose LeBrecht's recordings, from the teenage 4-track tapes she made as Greenpot Bluepot to the recent albums under her own name, have been fascinating dispatches from her progressively deeper dives into her gorgeous, weird, wildly idiomatic aesthetic. Holy Prana Open Game is a jewel of intensely personal cosmic music.
Phishs Mike Gordon Shares New Song Mull Photo
Phish's Mike Gordon Shares New Song 'Mull'
Mike Gordon has shared a new song, 'Mull,' from his upcoming sixth solo album, Flying Games. 'Mull' is streaming now at all DSPs. Flying Games was produced by Gordon, recorded by longtime collaborator Jared Slomoff, and mixed by GRAMMY® Award-winning engineer Shawn Everett (Alabama Shakes, The War on Drugs).
LeAnn Rimes Joins Tenille Arts on Special Version of Jealous of Myself Photo
LeAnn Rimes Joins Tenille Arts on Special Version of 'Jealous of Myself'
When Dreamcatcher Artists released Tenille Arts’ current hit single “Jealous of Myself.” Written by Emily Weisband, Trevor Rosen and John Byron and produced by Nathan Chapman, “Jealous of Myself” is the first single released by Dreamcatcher Artists.

From This Author - Michael Major


Dorthia Cottrell Shares 'Take Up Serpents' From Forthcoming Album 'Death Folk Country'Dorthia Cottrell Shares 'Take Up Serpents' From Forthcoming Album 'Death Folk Country'
April 11, 2023

Cottrell envisions her music as both a document of love and a reconciliation with death. On her forthcoming album, Death Folk Country, Cottrell wards off death through creation - the most distilled form of love. The spirit of love passed on through her words will be the ultimate reward for earthly suffering.
PARDONER Announce New Album & Share Lead Single 'Are You Free Tonight?'PARDONER Announce New Album & Share Lead Single 'Are You Free Tonight?'
April 11, 2023

Lead single “Are You Free Tonight?” provides a clear mission statement from the band, careening wildly from warmly nostalgic alt-rock to frantic punk, moving away from prior efforts to mix disparate genres together and instead juxtaposing them sharply against each other. Plus, check out tour dates!
Cosmic Kitten Share 'Songbird' From Upcoming Album 'Laugh of a Lifetime'Cosmic Kitten Share 'Songbird' From Upcoming Album 'Laugh of a Lifetime'
April 11, 2023

Cosmic Kitten announced details of Laugh of a Lifetime, their ferocious and biting forthcoming album. The song follows on the heels of the LP’s lead single, “Some Fascination,” the album’s title track and “All The World.” Laugh of a Lifetime was recorded by Pedro Mancillas, Steve Moriarty (The Gits) and mastered by Jack Endino (Nirvana).
SZA Expands 'S.O.S. Tour' With New U.S. & European DatesSZA Expands 'S.O.S. Tour' With New U.S. & European Dates
April 11, 2023

Following her incredibly successful 17-city sold out run, Grammy-award-winning music trendsetter and icon SZA will continue her touring trek with ten new dates in Europe, including shows in Manchester, Glasgow, London, and Dublin. As well as twenty-one additional dates across North America due to incredible fan demand.
Joe Perry Announces New Album 'Sweetzerland Manifesto MKII' & Shares New Single 'Fortunate One'Joe Perry Announces New Album 'Sweetzerland Manifesto MKII' & Shares New Single 'Fortunate One'
April 11, 2023

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and 4-time GRAMMY winner Joe Perry has released a new single, “Fortunate One,” featuring vocals from The Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson. Co-written and recorded in London with his sons Tony and Roman, the song contains a bluesy riff that glides over raucous piano as Robinson’s gritty delivery instantly takes hold.
share