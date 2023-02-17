Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Kylie Morgan Shares Tender Ballad 'Don't Stay Gone Too Long'

Kylie Morgan Shares Tender Ballad 'Don't Stay Gone Too Long'

Morgan's Independent With You Tour kicks off April 6.

Feb. 17, 2023  

Building her burgeoning career on authentic storytelling and coming-of-age revelations, EMI Records Nashville singer/songwriter Kylie Morgan is sharing a poignant new track, "Don't Stay Gone Too Long," out everywhere now.

Penned by Kylie with Jason Massey and Nelly Joy, her distinct vocal delivery shines throughout the ballad, chronicling tough goodbyes and the phases of life that leave us missing loved ones.

"Don't Stay Gone Too Long" is the first look at new music from Kylie, following her 2022 EPs P.S. and Songs To Say I Do. She will take her fan-favorite tracks and bold, up-tempo bangers on the road this spring for her first-ever headlining run. The Independent With You Tour kicks off April 6 with stops on both coasts and several cities across the country. Tickets and VIP packages for all 10 dates are available here.

Kylie Morgan's Independent With You Tour Dates:

April 6 - San Diego, CA - Moonshine Beach
April 7 - Las Vegas, NV - Stoney's Rockin' Country
April 13 - Tampa, FL - Dallas Bull
April 16 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Tortuga
April 20 - Chicago, IL - Carol's Pub
April 21 - Indianapolis, IN - 8 Seconds Saloon
April 22 - Iowa City, IA - Elray's Live & Dive
April 27 - Fayetteville, AR - Tin Roof
April 28 - Omaha, NE - Barnato
April 29 - Kansas City, MO - Tin Roof

Kylie's debut single "If He Wanted To He Would" continues to turn heads with "keen songwriting" and a "breezy melody" (Billboard), paired with its matter-of-fact message. Currently climbing the country radio airplay charts, the song has tallied more than 60 million global streams.

About Kylie Morgan:

Exuberant and ethereal, Kylie Morgan is turning heads with her EP P.S., out everywhere now. Pairing articulate, coming-of-age revelations with fun up-tempo anthems, P.S. features seven tracks each co-written by Kylie, including her debut single to country radio, "If He Wanted To He Would."

P.S. is the anticipated follow-up to her breakout EP, Love, Kylie - a bold introduction that scored the Oklahoma native a place as one of CMT's Next Women of Country, VEVO's 2021 DSCVR Artists to Watch, and to CMA's coveted KixStart program.

Already surpassing 200 MILLION global streams, Kylie has been praised for her "powerful voice" (CMT) with "infectious arrangements, irresistibly clever lyrics and a vibrant, empowering energy" (American Songwriter). With her first-ever headlining Independent With You Tour set to kick off this spring, she has previously opened for artists including Dan + Shay, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Kip Moore, Jason Derulo, Gavin DeGraw, Brett Eldredge and Billy Currington.



Tiësto Drops THE WHITE LOTUS Title Theme Remix With Cristobal Tapia De Veer Photo
Tiësto Drops THE WHITE LOTUS Title Theme Remix With Cristobal Tapia De Veer
Tiësto has shared his own one-of-a-kind spin on “Renaissance” the title theme from season two of HBO’s Emmy-winning series, THE WHITE LOTUS, available now at all DSPs and streaming services HERE. Written by Chilean-Canadian composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer, “Renaissance” is the first remix of the hit, with Tiësto’s version already popular.
Andrew Rayel Shares New Studio Album Lifeline Photo
Andrew Rayel Shares New Studio Album 'Lifeline'
Highly anticipated by his legions of fans, Andrew Rayel’s ‘Lifeline’ album limelights the incredible versatility – and the innate musicality – of its creator. Flaunting his melodic prowess across eighteen tracks (from lead trance track ‘Alone’ to ‘All Falls Down’ with Florentin & Kyle Anson and three other never-heard-before songs).
Joy Oladokun Releases New Album Proof of Life Photo
Joy Oladokun Releases New Album 'Proof of Life'
With production by Oladokun, Mike Elizondo, Ian Fitchuk, Dan Wilson and Alysa Vanderheym, Proof of Life captures the human experience with a profound simplicity. Across these thirteen tracks, Oladokun celebrates the little details and simple pleasures of being alive, while also giving voice to some of life’s most complex experiences.
Tommy Newport Drops New Album Glasshead Photo
Tommy Newport Drops New Album 'Glasshead'
Garnering a substantial buzz with his 2018 debut, Just To Be Ironic, while he was still a teenager, Newport continued the paramount success with his EP’s Tommy Gun, Ultra Mango and Liquid. Now, unveiling his sophomore album Glasshead, the new 10-track release is demonstrative of the artist's growth since his debut album.

From This Author - Michael Major


The Hails Release New Single 'Breathless'The Hails Release New Single 'Breathless'
February 16, 2023

Five-piece indie outfit The Hails unveil their next single “Breathless,” and set a run of upcoming tour dates supporting The Happy Fits. Dreamily sliding from a leisurely guitar-driven stroll into a swanky groove, “Breathless” tier by tier climbs in intricacy until a sharp, punctuated ending on an exhale.
Mike and the Moonpies Perform Unreleased Tracks On Garden & Gun's Back Porch SessionsMike and the Moonpies Perform Unreleased Tracks On Garden & Gun's Back Porch Sessions
February 16, 2023

Known for their blistering live performances, Mike and the Moonpies kicked off the new year with their most ambitious and successful tour schedule to date. The quintet made back-to-back festival appearances at The MusicFest (Steamboat Springs, CO) and Mile 0 Fest (Key West, FL) followed by an extensive run along the East Coast.
DOOGIE KAMEALOHA, M.D. Season Two to Premiere in March on Disney+DOOGIE KAMEALOHA, M.D. Season Two to Premiere in March on Disney+
February 16, 2023

“Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee (“Andi Mack”) as Lahela ‘Doogie’ Kamealoha, Kathleen Rose Perkins (“Big Shot”) as Dr. Clara Hannon, Jason Scott Lee (“Mulan”) as Benny Kamealoha, Matthew Sato (“Grown-ish”) stars as Kai Kamealoha, Wes Tian stars as Brian Patrick Kamealoha, Emma Meisel (“American Horror Story”), and more.
Ashley Nicole Black to Host the ACE Eddie AwardsAshley Nicole Black to Host the ACE Eddie Awards
February 16, 2023

American Cinema Editors (ACE) announced that writer/comedian Ashley Nicole Black (A Black Lady Sketch Show, Ted Lasso, Bad Monkey) will host the 73rd Annual ACE Eddie Awards recognizing outstanding editing in 14 categories of film, television and documentaries.
Rachel Hilson & Josh Holloway Join DUSTER on HBO Max From J.J. Abrams And Latoya MorganRachel Hilson & Josh Holloway Join DUSTER on HBO Max From J.J. Abrams And Latoya Morgan
February 16, 2023

HBO Max has ordered the eight-episode drama DUSTER to series from J.J. Abrams, LaToya Morgan. The series stars Keith David as Ezra, Sydney Elisabeth as Genesis, Greg Grunberg as Abbott, Camille Guaty as Izzy, Rachel Hilson as Nina, Josh Holloway as Jim, Asivak Koostachin as Awan, Adriana Aluna Martinez as Luna, Benjamin Charles Watson as Royce.
share