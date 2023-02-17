Kylie Morgan Shares Tender Ballad 'Don't Stay Gone Too Long'

Building her burgeoning career on authentic storytelling and coming-of-age revelations, EMI Records Nashville singer/songwriter Kylie Morgan is sharing a poignant new track, "Don't Stay Gone Too Long," out everywhere now.

Penned by Kylie with Jason Massey and Nelly Joy, her distinct vocal delivery shines throughout the ballad, chronicling tough goodbyes and the phases of life that leave us missing loved ones.

"Don't Stay Gone Too Long" is the first look at new music from Kylie, following her 2022 EPs P.S. and Songs To Say I Do. She will take her fan-favorite tracks and bold, up-tempo bangers on the road this spring for her first-ever headlining run. The Independent With You Tour kicks off April 6 with stops on both coasts and several cities across the country. Tickets and VIP packages for all 10 dates are available here.

Kylie Morgan's Independent With You Tour Dates:

April 6 - San Diego, CA - Moonshine Beach

April 7 - Las Vegas, NV - Stoney's Rockin' Country

April 13 - Tampa, FL - Dallas Bull

April 16 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Tortuga

April 20 - Chicago, IL - Carol's Pub

April 21 - Indianapolis, IN - 8 Seconds Saloon

April 22 - Iowa City, IA - Elray's Live & Dive

April 27 - Fayetteville, AR - Tin Roof

April 28 - Omaha, NE - Barnato

April 29 - Kansas City, MO - Tin Roof

Kylie's debut single "If He Wanted To He Would" continues to turn heads with "keen songwriting" and a "breezy melody" (Billboard), paired with its matter-of-fact message. Currently climbing the country radio airplay charts, the song has tallied more than 60 million global streams.

About Kylie Morgan:

Exuberant and ethereal, Kylie Morgan is turning heads with her EP P.S., out everywhere now. Pairing articulate, coming-of-age revelations with fun up-tempo anthems, P.S. features seven tracks each co-written by Kylie, including her debut single to country radio, "If He Wanted To He Would."

P.S. is the anticipated follow-up to her breakout EP, Love, Kylie - a bold introduction that scored the Oklahoma native a place as one of CMT's Next Women of Country, VEVO's 2021 DSCVR Artists to Watch, and to CMA's coveted KixStart program.

Already surpassing 200 MILLION global streams, Kylie has been praised for her "powerful voice" (CMT) with "infectious arrangements, irresistibly clever lyrics and a vibrant, empowering energy" (American Songwriter). With her first-ever headlining Independent With You Tour set to kick off this spring, she has previously opened for artists including Dan + Shay, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Kip Moore, Jason Derulo, Gavin DeGraw, Brett Eldredge and Billy Currington.