Kylie Morgan Releases 'P.S.' EP

EMI Records Nashville singer/songwriter Kylie Morgan is sharing her anticipated EP, P.S., out everywhere today. With each track telling a chapter of her story, Kylie co-penned all seven songs, produced by Shane McAnally and Ben Johnson. She opens up about the new project - a continuation of her debut EP Love, Kylie - in the official trailer.

"If you've ever been in love, dared to dream, been told you're not good enough, gotten your heart broken or just want to let your hair down and let it all go - I wrote this record for you," Kylie shares in the clip.

Showcasing her signature vulnerability across the collection of tracks including fan-favorite "Independent With You," she brings carefree fun with "Love Like We're Drunk" and a clever kiss-off on "Country Anyway," teaming up with her longtime co-writer Walker Hayes.

An upbeat anthem with in-your-face honesty, her debut single to country radio "If He Wanted To He Would" ships today, hitting airwaves with an official add date of July 25. Kylie serves it up straight with lyrics including: If he loved you he would tell you, If he missed you he would call, If he wants you to meet his momma, Then he would bring you home.

Kylie is on the road this summer with upcoming shows across the country, after recently making her high-profile Nissan Stadium debut at this year's CMA Fest. For a full list of upcoming tour dates and to purchase tickets, visit kyliemorgan.com/tour.

Exuberant and ethereal, Kylie Morgan is turning heads with her new EP P.S., out everywhere now. Pairing articulate, coming-of-age revelations with fun up-tempo anthems, P.S. features seven tracks each co-written by Kylie, including her debut single to country radio, "If He Wanted To He Would."

P.S. is the anticipated follow-up to her breakout EP, Love, Kylie - a bold introduction that scored the Oklahoma native a place as one of CMT's Next Women of Country, VEVO's 2021 DSCVR Artists to Watch, and to CMA's coveted KixStart program. Already surpassing 100 MILLION global streams, Kylie has been praised for her "powerful voice" (CMT) with "infectious arrangements, irresistibly clever lyrics and a vibrant, empowering energy" (American Songwriter).

On the road this summer, she recently wrapped the GOOD TIME TOUR with Niko Moon after previously opening for artists including Dan + Shay, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Kip Moore, Jason Derulo, Gavin DeGraw, Brett Eldredge and Billy Currington.

Watch the trailer here:

Listen to the new EP here: