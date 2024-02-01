Kylie Minogue & Sia Releasing New Single Next Week

The single, titled "Dance Alone," will be released next Wednesday, February 7.

By: Feb. 01, 2024

Kylie Minogue and Sia will be releasing a collaboration next week.

The single, titled "Dance Alone," will be released next Wednesday, February 7. It was previously played before one of Minogue's Las Vegas shows. Pre-save the single here.

"Get up and move those feet, Sia's new single, "Dance Alone," is coming out next Wednesday," Team Sia posted on X, formerly Twitter.

About SIA

Since the last time she put out music two years ago, the following things have happened in the world of Sia….

She has over 50 billion audio streams globally, making her one of the most listened-to artists in the world. Her song “Unstoppable” - from the acclaimed, game-changing 2016 album This Is Acting - has become a viral phenomenon, pushing its way onto the charts again in multiple countries around the world seven years after it was first released. 

The Sia-penned song “Diamonds” - which she wrote for fellow icon Rihanna - was the last song that Ri performed at her incredible Super Bowl halftime show this year.  Sia has continued to write songs with and for others, including the songs “Violet Chemistry” and “Muddy Feet” on Miley Cyrus’s multi-platinum album Endless Summer Vacation.

In April, she popped up at Coachella to perform the song “Thunderclouds” with her dear friend Labrinth. The song is from the collaborative album Labrinth, Sia & Diplo Present…LSD, which is approaching two billion streams to date. Her Christmas album Everyday Is Christmas gets streamed as often as Mariah Carey’s modern holiday classic “All I Want For Christmas.”

About Kylie Minogue

Kylie’s glittering career has seen her amass sales of over 80 million records worldwide, 5 billion streams and 8 UK No 1 albums. Her multiple awards include 3 BRIT awards, 2 MTV awards and a Grammy. She is the only female artist to score a No 1 album in five consecutive decades in the UK. In so many ways she stands alone in the pop arena – a superstar artist whose constant reinventions and explorations keep her firmly rooted in the present whilst defining and celebrating much of our collective past.

2023 sees the release of Kylie’s brand-new studio album, ’Tension’, a record of euphoric, empowered dance floor bangers and sultry pop cuts. ‘Tension’ is eleven tracks of unabashed pleasure seeking, seize-the-moment, joyful pop tunes.

Discussing the album, Kylie said:

“I started this album with an open mind and a blank page. Unlike my last two albums there wasn’t a ‘theme’, it was about finding the heart or the fun or the fantasy of that moment and always trying to service the song. I wanted to celebrate each song’s individuality and to dive into that freedom. I loved being back in the studio with my collaborators but was also able to benefit from remote recording, which we have all got used to. My mobile studio never left my side for a year and a half! The album is a mix of songs I have written and songs which really spoke to me. I would say it’s a blend of personal reflection, club abandon and melancholic high. Making this album helped me navigate challenging times and celebrate the now. I hope it accompanies listeners on their own journeys and becomes part of their story.”

The first track from the album to be released, ‘Padam Padam’, has become an instant global sensation after Kyliedebuted the brand-new song on American Idol in May. The track is a runaway success, charting across the world and taking the number one spot on the UK Big Top 40 for several weeks. TikTok users across the world have embraced the track with millions of fans using the song for their own creations. There’s even been calls for “Padam” to be added to the Oxford English Dictionary! 



