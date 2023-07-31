Kyle Gordon to Release Debut Musical Comedy Album

Gordon’s debut album is slated to be released Fall of 2023.

Jul. 31, 2023

New York based comedian, actor, writer and improviser Kyle Gordon has announced he will release his debut album of satirical music through a new partnership with BMG. 

Having emerged as one of the most popular comedians on social media, Gordon’s cheeky clips have amassed over three million followers and nearly a billion views across Tik Tok, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

“After years building my own audience on social media, as well as touring around the country, I am so grateful that BMG was willing to take a chance on my singular comedy vision,” says Gordon.

“My first record is the culmination of years of comedy characters and genre parodies that I have developed in my unique live show (e.g. an angsty emo teen, a 90’s EDM DJ of vague Eastern European origin, a Shania Twain-esque pop country mega star, etc.). Some of these songs I've turned into super popular digital content, while many will be brand new to my millions of fans and followers. 

My goal with this new project is to create a product that would be both accessible and familiar to my audience, while also being totally original and unique to the comedy landscape.”

The first single "Planet of The Bass" is out August 22. The song teaser snippet blew up online over the weekend and you can pre-save the track HERE. Gordon’s debut album is slated to be released Fall of 2023.

About Kyle Gordon

When not creating comedy online or recording music, Gordon can also be found performing to sold out crowds across the country. In addition to regular shows around his home of New York City, in Spring 2022 he completed a multi-city, major market solo headlining tour. 

His work has been featured on Comedy Central and Adult Swim, as well as Fast Company, Insider, Buzzfeed, Sports Illustrated, Time Out New York and many more. He has been a featured performer at New York Comedy Festival, Red Clay Comedy Festival, Boston Comedy Arts Festival, New York Comic-Con and San Francisco Sketchfest.

Photo Credit: Dirty Sugar LLC



