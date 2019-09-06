Kublai Khan Will Drop 'Absolute' October 4 via Rise Records

Texas metalcore mainstays Kublai Khan are back with a brand new album. The band will drop Absolute on October 4 via Rise Records.



The band has shared the new song "Self-Destruct," which premiered over at SiriusXM's Liquid Metal.



But be forewarned. It totally smashes and could level a house with its metallic ferocity and power.



"Absolute is by far our greatest achievement in my opinion," stated singer Matt Honeycutt. "It's a perfect mix of each and every sound we have accumulated, all crushed into a single record. We're extremely excited for the world to give it a shot and feel the energy we have created."



Kublai Khan are touring with Despised Icon this fall. All dates are below.



ABSOLUTE TRACK LISTNG:

"Armor of Goddamn"

"Boomslang"

"Us & Them"

"The Truest Love"

"Self-Destruct"

"Lower Level"

"Cloth Ears"

"High Hopes"

"Beneath a Crescent"

"Before It's Too Late"



KUBLAI KHAN ON TOUR:

WITH DESPISED ICON:

9/20 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors

9/21 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

9/22 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

9/23 - Vancouver, BC - The Biltmore Cabaret

9/24 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

9/25 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

9/27- Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

9/28 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction

9/29 - Las Vegas, NV - Backstage Bar and Billiards

9/30 - Salt Lake City, UT - In The Venue

10/1 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

10/2 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

10/3 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

10/4 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

10/5 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Hall

10/6 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

10/8 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

10/9 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

10/10 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

10/11 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda

10/12 - Quebec, QC - Imperial Bell

10/13 - Toronto, ON - Opera House





