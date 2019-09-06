Kublai Khan Will Drop 'Absolute' October 4 via Rise Records
Texas metalcore mainstays Kublai Khan are back with a brand new album. The band will drop Absolute on October 4 via Rise Records.
The band has shared the new song "Self-Destruct," which premiered over at SiriusXM's Liquid Metal.
But be forewarned. It totally smashes and could level a house with its metallic ferocity and power.
"Absolute is by far our greatest achievement in my opinion," stated singer Matt Honeycutt. "It's a perfect mix of each and every sound we have accumulated, all crushed into a single record. We're extremely excited for the world to give it a shot and feel the energy we have created."
Kublai Khan are touring with Despised Icon this fall. All dates are below.
ABSOLUTE TRACK LISTNG:
"Armor of Goddamn"
"Boomslang"
"Us & Them"
"The Truest Love"
"Self-Destruct"
"Lower Level"
"Cloth Ears"
"High Hopes"
"Beneath a Crescent"
"Before It's Too Late"
KUBLAI KHAN ON TOUR:
WITH DESPISED ICON:
9/20 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors
9/21 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room
9/22 - Calgary, AB - Dickens
9/23 - Vancouver, BC - The Biltmore Cabaret
9/24 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
9/25 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
9/27- Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver
9/28 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction
9/29 - Las Vegas, NV - Backstage Bar and Billiards
9/30 - Salt Lake City, UT - In The Venue
10/1 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
10/2 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad
10/3 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey
10/4 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
10/5 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Hall
10/6 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
10/8 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA
10/9 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater
10/10 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
10/11 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda
10/12 - Quebec, QC - Imperial Bell
10/13 - Toronto, ON - Opera House