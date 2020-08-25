Kristen Lee Sergeant Releases 'Song Sessions: From Alone to Together'

The mini-concert premieres September 3rd.

Jazz vocalist and songwriter Kristen Lee Sergeant has chosen to do something unique in the time of COVID, apart from the cascade of streaming shows: she's making mini concerts that feel more like "The Judy Garland Show" than something found on TikTok. Utilizing a remote band (layered tracks from her musicians) she and Grammy® Award Winning multi-instrumentalist and composer Ted Nash have made a 18 minute concert that speaks to both isolation and togetherness, utilizing unique arrangements of standards and an original song that captures both classic style and a new sass.

The concert, shot in black and white, was made in Kristen and Ted's temporary home in Atlanta, Georgia, to which they decamped in the beginning of the pandemic. Using their imaginations, basic recording equipment and some video technique, they've made something lasting in a very unexpected manner.

"Song Sessions" uses the intimacy of the camera to create an experience of the songs that is dynamic and personal, and Sergeant weaves the tale of the tunes together with well thought remarks throughout. It features the musical talents of Jeb Patton on piano, Hannah Marks on bass, Jay Sawyer on drums and Ted Nash playing both alto flute and tenor saxophone.

"Song Sessions: From Alone to Together" is being premiered in collaboration with Jazz at Lincoln Center on the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra's Facebook Page on September 2nd at 7pm EST.

Watch the premiere here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles