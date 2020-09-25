Kären McCormick Expands Genre Boxes in Debut EP 'Retro'

Listen to the new EP below!

Rising singer-songwriter Kären McCormick is celebrating the release of her highly anticipated debut EP Retro. The new project features five songs, all penned or co-penned by McCormick, and "shatters genre constraints" (Audiofemme). Click HERE to listen to Retro on your preferred digital platform now, and listen below.



Audiofemme exclusively premiered "Congratulations" and "If This Bar Could Talk" from Retro stating, "Genre boxes mean very little when it comes to creating true art. Kären McCormick had to give herself permission to leap beyond those expectations. Once she did, the rising singer-songwriter bounded away from strict musical constraints to settle upon a healthy country, pop, and soul mix. Her debut EP, Retro, feels timeless and contemporary, running between genres with a silky ease, and McCormick's voice has never sounded so smooth."



McCormick's "Girl In Blue," which is featured on Spotify editorial playlists Next From Nashville and New Music Nashville, was also recently highlighted on Apple Music Country's The Tiera Show. The Country-Pop songstress also sat down with The Libby O Show for a longform interview and is slated to appear on Apple Music Country's new season of Color Me Country in the coming weeks.

