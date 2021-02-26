Kova Drops New Single and Music Video 'Say Ah'

Today, dazzling artist Kova teams up with rising North Carolina rapper Toosii to take listeners on a sensuous journey with her new single and music video "Say Ah" feat. Toosii. Directed by Meghan Short, the visual follows Kova and Toosii as they pull off a daring Bonnie and Clyde style heist that isn't what it first appears to be.

"Say Ah" builds on the buzz that has been steadily growing around Kova; her formal artist debut, "Sober," marked the beginning of a partnership with Tha Lights Global and has accumulated over 200K YouTube views since its December release. Her independently released singles "City of Angels" and "Stars" feat. TheHxliday have garnered 139K and 84K YouTube views, respectively.

Before launching her artist career in Los Angeles and reaching the impressive milestones of surpassing 123K Instagram followers and generating nearly half a million streams in six months, Kova was working as a nightclub promoter in Miami and regularly crossing paths with all manner of superstars. It was Grammy Award-nominated, multi platinum-selling artist Tory Lanez who, after hearing Kova's voice, convinced her to make the move to the West Coast and kick start her music career. 2021 promises to be momentous for Kova, who has more music slated to follow "Say Ah" later this year.

Listen to "Say Ah" here: