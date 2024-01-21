Kourage Beatz NSI Releases Second Album 'NEVER CHANGED, JUST GREW UP'

NEVER CHANGED, JUST GREW UP is now available on all major streaming platforms.

By: Jan. 21, 2024

Kourage Beatz NSI Releases Second Album 'NEVER CHANGED, JUST GREW UP'

Never Say it's Impossible Records, also known as NSI RECORDS, has announced the release of "NEVER CHANGED, JUST GREW UP," the second studio album by Nigerian record producer, Kourage Beatz NSI.

Since the debut of his first studio album in 2022, Kourage Beatz NSI has been a rising star, steadily ascending toward greatness in the music industry. Born on June 18, 2005, Kourage Beatz NSI infuses his unique perspective and evolving artistry into "NEVER CHANGED, JUST GREW UP."

This highly anticipated album features a total of 16 tracks, each a testament to Kourage Beatz NSI's growth as an artist. The inclusion of sought-after collaborators such as L.Dre and Jay Cactus adds a dynamic element, creating a musical journey that transcends genres and resonates with a global audience.

Released on December 8, 2023, on NSI RECORDS, "NEVER CHANGED, JUST GREW UP" showcases Kourage Beatz NSI's ability to seamlessly blend diverse influences, delivering a listening experience that captivates from start to finish.

About Kourage Beatz NSI:

Kourage Beatz NSI, a visionary Nigerian record producer born on June 18, 2005, has quickly become a trailblazer in the music industry. With an innate talent for crafting innovative beats and a commitment to artistic growth, Kourage Beatz NSI continues to shape the future of sound.

About NSI RECORDS:

Never Say it's Impossible Records, founded by Kourage Beatz NSI in 2022, is a dynamic Nigerian record label committed to breaking barriers and fostering emerging talent. NSI RECORDS is at the forefront of the music scene, championing authenticity and creativity.

NEVER CHANGED, JUST GREW UP is now available on all major streaming platforms.



