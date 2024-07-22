Korean American Singer-Songwriter KATIE Releases New Single 'Unbreak'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Asian-American artist, KATIE, has rekeased her new all-English single, “Unbreak”, via Sony Music Entertainment Korea. Poised for global stardom at a young age after winning first place on “K-Pop Star,” the hit TV program in South Korea, the singer-songwriter is ready for her comeback. KATIE's unique sound and emotional vocals features an intimate performance and a luxurious soundscape in the future R&B genre.

The song conveys the message of healing someone's previous heartbreak with your own love. As the dictionary meaning of the word 'unbreak' suggests, the overall musical message of ‘Unbreak’ is 'strength'. Lyrics like “Can I just unbreak your heart. I’ll pick up the pieces,” gives listeners a feeling of longing for a broken-up lover in a realistic and mature way. Despite being filled with inner anxiety and wounds, she already knows how to overcome them. The song itself showcases a fast tempo to express the concept using KATIE’s unique sense of rhythm. Her message, urging us to look at our true selves with confidence and courage, allows listeners to emphasize their personal stories through the power of music.

KATIE’s debut single “Remember” was a bonafide hit upon release. The song was so popular that KATIE re-released it featuring American hip-hop artist Ty Dolla $ign. Her follow-up hit single, “Our Time” was recognized by Apple Music as 100 Best Song of 2020. The South Korean-American songstress grew up in New Jersey, attended Berklee College of Music, and has been interviewed by mainstream media such as The Hollywood Reporter, GENIUS, Forbes, NYLON, Billboard, Hypebae, and more.

Born in Korea and raised in the United States, KATIE is a rising international R&B and pop sensation. KATIE made her debut in 2018 with her hit single “Remember,” a part of her debut LOG EP. KATIE initially rose to fame after winning the fourth season of the popular Korean TV show “K-Pop Star” (the Korean American Idol), later signing with YG Entertainment, home to global K-pop stars such as BLACKPINK, BIGBANG, and CL. In 2018, she signed with AXIS, a newly formed creative collective platform from former YG creative director SJ “SINXITY”. KATIE appeared on Yamaha “WAY UP House”, which is the documentary series following the journey of 6 emerging artists from across the world, coming together for an exclusive songwriting experience in New York. With a strong global fan base and early nods from the likes of Billboard, Pitchfork and Forbes, KATIE’s received overwhelming support as she carved out her discography. Smoky tones, delicate deliveries and a powerful bravado is reflective of her jazz vocal training at Berklee and her admiration for R&B icons like India.Arie, Lalah Hathaway and Anthony Hamilton.

