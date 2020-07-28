Kolohe Kai Releases New Single 'Catching Lightning'

The Single Hails from Kolohe Kai's Forthcoming EP

Pacific Reggae Star Kolohe Kai delivers a feel good reggae vibe with a mix of pop influences. Kolohe Kai newest single "Catching Lightning" is out today - listen below!

This bright reggae-infused R&B ditty is the first single from Kolohe Kai's forthcoming EP.

Island R&B Singer Songwriter Roman De Peralta, aka Kolohe Kai, has made immense waves in the Pacific Reggae Scene. Kolohe Kai tested the waters with his irresistible hits Ehu Girl and Cool Down before making his big splash with the long-awaited Island R&B Single Heartstrings. Roman De Peralta's gifted vocal ability is complemented by his skillful songwriting. Because of it's powerful message, Kolohe Kai's heartwarming 2018 single Round and Around flooded the stages of over 10 Hawaii High School graduations in 2019. In February of 2019, Kolohe Kai turned waves into tidal waves with the release of his 4th studio album entitled, Summer To Winter. The success of Summer To Winter earned Kolohe Kai "Album of the Year" for the Island Music Awards.



"Catching Lightning" is a breezy island vibe about love. The chorus "It's all about the timing, now we're catching lightning" lays the groundwork for the track. Kolohe Kai comments, "The entire song hangs on the foundation of these words. Great things like true love will happen at the "right" time. Life doesn't revolve around our schedule. We have to be patient and eventually we will see that the love of a lifetime came at the perfect time. Overall it takes being at the right place and time to "catch lightning" and find genuine lasting love." Kolohe Kai, a masterful craftsman at creating love songs, takes a different approach on "Catching Lightning." He reflects, "This song differs from the rest of my catalog in that it's the only love song in which I express the reality of how hard it was to find true love. Most of my other titles embrace the fluffy "everything is all good" type of love song. This song is a genuine love story of patience, endurance and joy."

