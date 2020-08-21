Kölsch Drops 2-Track EP and Details Of His Forthcoming Album

His fourth studio album 'Now Here No Where' is out on 25th September.

Techno icon Kölsch has unveiled new EP 'While Waiting For Something To Care About / Now Here No Where', out 21st August via Kompakt.

An enchanting, majestic track that combines orchestral elements with the energy of the dancefloor, EP opener 'While Waiting For Something To Care About' sees Kölsch at his captivating best. 'Now Here No Where' then centres around fluttering piano chords, building in momentum and euphoria as it progresses.

It marks his fourth EP release of 2020, following 'Shoulders Of Giants / Glypto', 'Time / Sleeper Must Awaken' and 'The Great Consumer / Remind You', all teasers that will contribute to his fourth studio album 'Now Here No Where' out on 25th September.

Released via Kompakt, the LP marks his first since completing his acclaimed trilogy 1977, 1983 and 1989, and looks set to push his creative boundaries yet further again. A twelve-track soundscape, Now Here No Where is a sonic diary composed of meticulously-rendered techno.

"An album about life in the year 2020", Kölsch describes. "A time defined by confusion, misinformation and environmental challenges. It is an emotional interpretation of personal and mental challenges, observations and personal growth. Most of all, it is an album about hope."

Elsewhere Kölsch has just wrapped up a stunning live stream in the confines of Copenhagen's Cisternerne museum. The underground experience features a DJ booth made of mirrors and reflective lights installed in water pools that reflected back and forth - it included a breathtaking intro, captured with some clever drone work - watch here

A mainstay on the era-defining Kompakt imprint, Kölsch has built a reputation around his emotional brand of melodic techno, collaborating with the likes of Coldplay, Imogen Heap, London Grammar, Tiga and Michael Mayer.

A true techno master, Kölsch's prolific output continues to dazzle audiences far and wide.

