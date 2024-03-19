Kitchen Dwellers Set To Play Juneau, AK In July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Montana based Americana tinged bluegrass phenoms Kitchen Dwellers are thrilled to announce their first-ever performance in Juneau, AK this coming July 26. The show also doubles as a homecoming for the band's bassist Joe Funk who was born and raised in Juneau.

“Growing up in Southeast Alaska was a blessing,” Funk told Backwoodsman Magazine in a recent interview. “The environment I was raised in allowed infinite access to real wildlands. It was an absolute privilege. I lived on a salmon stream that was frequented by bears. When there were brown bears, you had to get a ride to school instead of walking the mile through the meadow and woods. My friends and I would duck hunt all season after school and sometimes skip morning class if there was weather coming to bring down the Northern Mallards. That shifted to skiing once enough snow stuck at higher elevations. Our local ski hill offered incredible terrain for two lifts, and the hiking access from the top could compete with any resort in the world.”

Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 22 at 10am local.

The band's highly anticipated 4th studio album, Seven Devils was released earlier this month. The album was produced by Grammy-winning Glenn Brown (Billy Strings, Greensky Bluegrass). With Seven Devils, the ascending Montana quartet continues to redefine the boundaries of bluegrass, folk, and rock. Inspired by Dante's epic voyage through the Nine Circles of Hell, the album guides the listener through a similar exploration. The Dwellers invite the listener to treat this as a musical journey inward to the self.

The Kitchen Dwellers will kick off their Spring tour on March 31 in Hartford, CT with support from Cris Jacobs. Tour highlights include two nights at The Brooklyn Bowl in NYC, two nights at The LAWN at Surf Hotel and three nights at Colorado's iconic Mishawaka Amphitheatre. All tour information and up-to-date news can be found at kitchendwellers.com

KITCHEN DWELLERS ON TOUR

3/21 @ Infinity Hall | Hartford, CT^^

3/22 @ The Met | Pawtucket, RI^^

3/23 @ State Theatre | Portland, ME^^

3/24 @ The Drake | Amherst, MA^^

3/27 @ The Capitol Room at The Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center | Harrisburg, PA^^

3/28 @ Lincoln Theatre | Washington, DC^^

3/29 @ Brooklyn Bowl | Brooklyn, NY^^

3/30 @ Brooklyn Bowl | Brooklyn, NY

4/2 @ Westcott Theater | Syracuse, NY^^

4/3 @ Electric City | Buffalo, NY^^

4/4 @ Beachland Ballroom | Cleveland, OH^^

4/5 @ Thalia Hall | Chicago, IL^^

4/14-18 @ Panic En La Playa | Puerto Aventuras, Q.R.

4/25 @ The Eastern | Atlanta, GA*

4/26 @ Ryman Auditorium | Nashville, TN*

4/27 @ Oskar Blues Brewery |Brevard, NC

4/28 @ Toulouse Theatre | New Orleans, LA - A Bluegrass Tribute to Dr. John

5/17-19 @ Tico Time River Resort | Aztec, NM

5/21 @ The LAWN at Surf Hotel | Buena Vista, CO

5/22 @ The LAWN at Surf Hotel | Buena Vista, CO

5/24 @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre | Bellvue, CO

5/25 @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre | Bellvue, CO

5/26 @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre | Bellvue, CO

5/31-6/2 @ Pine Creek Lodge | Livingston, CO

6/20-6/23 @ Sawtooth Valley Gathering | Stanley, ID

7/13 @ Sip, Rock and Duck Drop | Johnstown, PA

7/26 @ Crystal Saloon | Juneau, AK

8/2-4 @ Salmonfest | Ninilchik, AK

8/9-11 @ Hoxeyville Music Festival | Wellston, MI

8/10 @ JamPacked Craft Beer & Music Festival | Richmond, VA

9/12-9/15 @ Bender Jamboree | Las Vegas, NV

12/12-16 @ Strings & Sol | Puerto Morelos, Q.R.

^^w/Cris Jacobs

*w/ Leftover Salmon & The Infamous Stringdusters

About Kitchen Dwellers:

Kitchen Dwellers twist bluegrass, folk, and rock through a kaleidoscope of homegrown stories, rich mythology, American west wanderlust, and psychedelic hues. The Montana quartet—Shawn Swain [Mandolin], Torrin Daniels [banjo], Joe Funk [upright bass], and Max Davies [acoustic guitar]—have captivated audiences at hallowed venues such as Red Rocks Amphitheatre and recently performed alongside acts such as Billy Strings and Goose in addition to playing festivals such as Telluride Bluegrass, Under The Big Sky, WinterWonderGrass, and more.

They've released three critically acclaimed albums—Ghost In The Bottle [2017], Muir Maid [2019], and Wise River [2022]. After amassing 15 million-plus streams, selling out shows, and receiving acclaim from Huffington Post, Relix, American Songwriter, and more.