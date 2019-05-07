Kissing Party Shares Slop-Pop WASTED WORLDS APART with FLOOD Magazine, LP Out 5/17

Denver's trash-pop princesses Kissing Party today shared a charmingly DIY video for "Wasted Worlds Apart" ahead of their album Mom & Dad, outMay 17. FLOOD Magazine premiered the video, which follows singles "Jesse" and "A Little Star."

Watch "Wasted Worlds Apart" here!



Kissing Party continues to portray the moments of small town life; finding yourself, finding others, making it through the day. The combination of airy, wistfully hopeful lyrics and jangly, crunchy guitars make for a perfect encapsulation of the DIY indie sound. This brand of endearing, authentic slop-pop is what Kissing Party is now known for, and dives back into with a new rush on their upcoming album Mom & Dad.



MORE ON KISSING PARTY:



After prematurely booking his first show without actually having a band yet, Gregg Dolan only had thirty days to pull together the slop-pop band he had been dreaming about ever since he first saw Prince's Purple Rain at eight years old. Comprised of a rag-tag group of strangers, Dolan (vocals, guitar) says that Kissing Party met "by fate." Singer Deidre Sage was recruited on the basis that "her name sounded cool," their first guitarist, "a random guy who worked at the bank" was recruited because he owned a guitar, and drummer Shane Reid joined reluctantly despite having never heard any of Dolan's songs. The Denver based five-piece was complete once Joe Hansen replaced the banker on guitar, and Lee Evans added the bass.



After their first year in Denver's DIY scene, the group's unique brand of self-described "Slop Pop" quickly cemented them as a local staple. Kissing Party's first release Rediscover Lovers came in at number three on The Denver Post's best albums of 2007. After their Sophomore LP The Hate Album received attention from national outlets like Three Imaginary Girls, Filter, and Skope Magazine they signed with local Denver label Hot Congress who releasedWasters Wall, Looking Back it was Romantic, but at the Time I was Suffocating(which also received a limited tape release from Austin's Fleeting Youth Records) and Christmas album, Winter in the Pub. In 2017 they released their most recent EP-- and their last with Hot Congress-- a split with labelmates Bleak Plaza.



Kissing Party's upcoming album Mom & Dad (May 17th) will serve as the inaugural release for the band's own label, BBYV -- a Kickstarter effort that pooled over $5000 from dedicated fans. Consisting of twelve, power-pop gems that range from boozy ballads to two-minute pop symphonies, Mom & Dadfeels, for Dolan, like a 31-minute opus-- "everything [he's] ever wanted to say in a record." From Ohio basements to grey Pennsylvania days, these songs are an ode to suburban life, and extension and elevation of the band's scrappy, DIY, day-to-day-- debt, regret, heartbreak, hair-dye, and all.





