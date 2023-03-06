Kip Moore Maps Out DAMN LOVE WORLD TOUR

Multi-PLATINUM singer/songwriter Kip Moore is mapping out his DAMN LOVE WORLD TOUR today, announcing his headlining fall tour in the U.S. with special guests The Cadillac Three, hot on the heels of the announcement of his fifth studio album DAMN LOVE.

Moore, whose electric live show "draws sold-out audiences around the world" (CMT), will return to major cities overseas and some for the first time, kicking off in Bloomsbury, Aus. on March 11.

Moore is slated to headline shows in Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, the U.K. and Europe, many of which are already sold-out in advance. Tickets for the DAMN LOVE fall tour will be available to purchase this Friday, March 10 at 10am local time at kipmoore.net.

Moore's fifth studio album DAMN LOVE releases April 28 and is available to pre-order now HERE. Over 13 new tracks co-produced by Moore and Jaren Johnston (The Cadillac Three), emotionally raw and thick with epiphany, Moore explores an internal tug of war and puts it simply enough: Damn Love.

Moore just shared the bittersweet love story behind the album's title track, in the official new music video for the track out now and available to watch HERE.

DAMN LOVE WORLD TOUR official dates

3.11.23 - Bloomsbury, Australia - Dittmann Bull Pit Country Fest

3.15.23 - Melbourne, Australia - Margaret Court Arena

3.16.23 - Sydney, Australia - Horden Pavilion

3.18.23 - Ipswich, Australia - CMC Rocks

3.21.23 - Auckland, New Zealand - Auckland Town Hall

3.26.23 - Pretoria, South Africa - Loftus Versfeld Stadium

4.1.23 - Cape Town, South Africa - GrandWest Grand Arena

4.2.23 - Cape Town, South Africa - GrandWest Grand Arena

4.16.23 - Florence, Arizona - Country Thunder

5.13.23 - Hamburg, Germany - Grosse Freiheit 36

5.14.23 - Cologne, Germany - Die Kantine

5.17.23 - Amsterdam, The Netherlands - Melkweg

5.19.23 - Birmingham, United Kingdom - O2 Institute Birmingham

5.20.23 - London, United Kingdom - Royal Albert Hall

5.21.23 - Leeds, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Leeds

5.24.23 - Gateshead, United Kingdom - Sage Gateshead

5.25.23 - Manchester, United Kingdom - O2 Ritz Manchester

5.26.23 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Glasgow

5.27.23 - Belfast, United Kingdom - Botanic Gardens

6.3.23 - Chesterfield, VA - After Hours

6.4.23 - Crownsville, Maryland - Let's Go! Music Festival

6.9.23 - Hyannis, Massachusetts - Cape Cod Melody Tent

6.10.23 - Cohasset, Massachusetts - South Shore Music Circus

6.11.23 - Webster, Massachusetts - Indian Ranch Amphitheatre

6.18.23 - Manchester, Tennessee - Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

6.23.23 - Virginia Beach, Virginia - Beach It! Country Music Festival

7.2.23 - Columbus, OH - Flannagan's Dublin

7.7.23 - West Fargo, North Dakota - Red River Valley Fair

7.8.23 - New Salem, North Dakota - ND Country Fest

7.14.23 - West Salem, Wisconsin - Country Boom Festival

7.15.23 - Pierz, Minnesota - Pierz Freedom Fest

7.27.23 - Cheyenne, Wyoming - Cheyenne Frontier Days

8.11.23 - Elkhorn, Nebraska - The Club at Indian Ranch

8.19.23 - Calgary, Alberta - Country Thunder Alberta

8.24.23 - Saginaw, Michigan - Huntington Event Park*

8.25.23 - Cedarburg, Wisconsin - Country In The Burg

8.26.23 - Mankato, Minnesota - Vetter Stone Amphitheater*

9.7.23 - Stockton, California - Bob Hope Theatre*

9.8.23 - Anaheim, California - House Of Blues Anaheim*

9.9.23 - San Diego, California - SOMA San Diego*

9.14.23 - Park City, Kansas - Hartman Arena*

9.15.23 - Pueblo, Colorado - Pueblo Memorial Hall*

9.16.23 - Grand Junction, Colorado - Las Colonias Park Amphitheater*

9.21.23 - Rochester, New York - Kodak Center*

9.22.23 - Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania - F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts*

9.23.23 - Johnston, Pennsylvania - 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial*

9.28.23 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena*

9.29.23 - Charleston, West Virginia - Charleston Municipal Auditorium*

9.30.23 - Toledo, OH - Stranahan Theater*

10.21.23 - Kissimmee, Florida - Country Thunder Florida

11.10.23 - Evansville, Indiana - Victory Theatre

11.11.23 - Manistee, Michigan - Little River Casino

*The Cadillac Three will open

About Kip Moore

Known as "one of country's more thoughtful artists" (Billboard), Moore has toured the world earning acclaim and a rabid fanbase as an all-in performer in each setting, consistently selling out headlining shows internationally with huge followings in the U.S, the U.K, Europe, Australia, and Canada.

Praised by Noisey as "an uncompromising, genre-defying artist firing on all cylinders" Moore has blazed his own trail, with "a bit more Southern rock than traditional country... to be a Kip Moore fan suddenly became a marker of your having a certain refinement in your country-music taste" (Chicago Tribune).

Moore first splashed into the mainstream with the double-PLATINUM "Somethin' 'Bout a Truck" in 2012, then followed up with three more best-selling No. 1s ("Hey Pretty Girl," "Beer Money" and "More Girls Like You"), a trio of ambitious, critically praised albums and two gritty EPs that landed Moore on multiple "Best Of" lists.

Moore garnered resounding acclaim for his fourth studio album, WILD WORLD. The set, co-written and co-produced by Moore, was spotlighted by critics as "especially vital; occasionally, even rare," (Esquire). For more information visit kipmoore.net, and follow Moore on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.