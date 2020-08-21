Kingdom Of Giants Share New Single And Video

Fans can check out "Wayfinder" and pre-order Passenger ahead of its October 16th release.

California-based metal band Kingdom of Giants have shared "Wayfinder," their latest offering from upcoming album Passenger today. The new single is the third look at the upcoming full-length, following previously released tracks "Sync" and "Side Effect."

Fans can check out "Wayfinder" and pre-order Passenger ahead of its October 16th release via SharpTone Records now at shrptn.co/wayfinder

On the new video, Kingdom of Giants shares, "Our good friend Orie Mcginness has once again topped himself with our new video for 'Wayfinder.' This is the 1st time we've ever done a video with very little performance, and also without most of the band members. We knew 'Wayfinder' was going to be a single before we ever even finished the song. It's different than anything we have ever written and feel it has such a unique, refreshing vibe."

With Passenger, Kingdom of Giants is poised to soar beyond "best kept secret" status and into the modern metal and post-hardcore stratosphere, with a continuously evolving sound that pushes both the band and their audience forward. While firmly rooted in classic metalcore elements, familiar to fans of Killswitch Engage and As I Lay Dying or international counterparts like Architects UK and Northlane, the six-piece California band bravely color outside the lines of the safe and predictable. The only "constant" in the Kingdom of Giants discography is the constant motion, as the group works tirelessly to ensure each album will take listeners on a rich, rewarding, and diverse journey. Passenger, the band's fourth full-length and first in partnership with SharpTone Records, arrives like a bolt of lightning, heralding a torrential downpour across a desert of cookie-cutter clutter.

The band's ability to recreate the depth and power of their recorded compositions on the stage has been demonstrated on stages across North America and Europe, as Kingdom of Giants built a reputation as road dogs on tours with Fit For A King, As I Lay Dying, Born Of Osiris, and Phinehas.

Dana Willax and bassist Jonny Reeves share vocal duties, blending a mixture of scream/sing storytelling drawn from each of their life experiences and emotional obstacles. It's less of a traditional metalcore screamer / "clean vocalist" pairing and more akin to the tradeoff in bands like blink-182, in spirit and structure if not in sound. The triple guitar attack of Max Bremer, Red Martin, and Julian Perez saves the terrifyingly aggressive technical prowess flourishes for when they'll have the most impact. They adeptly focus on steady and catchy grooves that lock in place with Reeves and drummer Truman Berlin, whose skills are among the top levels within the genre.

