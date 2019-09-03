King Princess' Debut Album CHEAP QUEEN Due Oct. 25, Premieres 'Ain't Together'
Rising pop star King Princess' debut album Cheap Queen is due October 25 on Zelig/Columbia Records. Today, she premieres new album track "Ain't Together." Listen below.
Written and produced in Los Angeles by King Princess and Mike Malchicoff, Cheap Queen features contributions from Tobias Jesso Jr., Father John Misty and The Dap-Kings.
Previously released album tracks include "Prophet" which Rolling Stone calls, "a soulful rock slow-burner," "Cheap Queen" and the interlude "Useless Phrases." NPR praises, "For King Princess, a 20-year-old who's currently blooming into a queer icon, 'Cheap Queen' has it all."
King Princess is set to embark on a North American headline tour this fall that includes stops at New York's Terminal 5, DC's 9:30 Club, Los Angeles' The Wiltern and many more. See below for the full list of dates. This year has seen King Princess grace festival stages this year at Coachella, Governors Ball, Glastonbury and most recently at Lollapalooza andOsheaga. Exclaim says of her Montreal performance, "King Princess" gave everything the crowd wanted, and then some."
Cheap Queen follows a breakout 2018 for King Princess. Her debut single, an ode to untold queer histories titled "1950," became an overnight smash hit with over 250 million streams to date, while her debut EP, Make My Bed, was released to widespread critical acclaim. Since the release, King Princess has gone to collaborate with Fiona Apple for the reimagining of "I Know" earlier this year and share the critically acclaimed "Pussy Is God" which has streamed over 17 million times to date.
Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, King Princess is a vocalist, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter. The product of a musical family, she spent much of her childhood tinkering on the vintage Neve board in her father's Brooklyn studio, learning guitar and piano along the way. King Princess' debut album is set to for release this year.
Listen to "Ain't Together" below!
KING PRINCESS - CHEAP QUEEN
1. Tough On Myself
2. Useless Phrases
3. Cheap Queen
4. Ain't Together
5. Do You Wanna See Me Crying
6. Homegirl
7. Prophet
8. Isabels Moment featuring Tobias Jesso Jr.
9. Trust Nobody
10. Watching My Phone
11. You Destroyed My Heart
12. Hit the Back
13. If You Think It's Love
KING PRINCESS LIVE
September 20
Life is Beautiful Festival
Las Vegas, NV
October 4
Austin City Limits Festival
Austin, TX
October 5
House of Blues
Dallas, TX
October 8
White Oak Music Hall
Houston, TX
October 9
Stubb's
Austin, TX
October 11
Austin City Limits Festival
Austin, TX
October 28
Rebel Complex
Toronto, ON
October 29
MTELUS
Montreal, QC
October 30
House of Blues
Boston, MA
November 1
Terminal 5
New York, NY
November 2
Terminal 5
New York, NY
November 4
The Fillmore
Philadelphia, PA
November 6
9:30 Club
Washington, DC
November 7
9:30 Club
Washington, DC
November 9
The Orange Peel
Asheville, NC
November 10
Tabernacle
Atlanta, GA
November 12
The Plaza Live
Orlando, FL
November 13
Revolution
Fort Lauderdale, FL
November 16
Corona Capital
Mexico City, MX
January 16
Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Vancouver, BC
January 18
Showbox SoDo
Seattle, WA
January 19
Roseland Theater
Portland, OR
January 21
Fox Theater
Oakland, CA
January 24
The Wiltern
Los Angeles, CA
January 25
The Wiltern
Los Angeles, CA
January 28
The Observatory North Park
San Diego, CA
January 29
The Van Buren
Phoenix, AZ
January 31
The Union Event Center
Salt Lake City, UT
February 2
Ogden Theatre
Denver, CO
February 4
Palace Theatre
Saint Paul, MN
February 5
Riviera Theatre
Chicago, IL
February 7
Royal Oak Music Theatre
Detroit, MI
February 8
Stage AE
Pittsburgh, PA
February 10
Newport Music Hall
Columbus, OH
February 11
Marathon Music Works
Nashville, TN
February 13
The Pageant
Saint Louis, MO
February 14
The Truman
Kansas City, MO
February 20
Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak, MI
Photo credit: Vince Aung