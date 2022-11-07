King Canyon Releases New Single 'Mulholland' Featuring Derek Trucks

King Canyon, the supergroup collaboration consisting of Eric Krasno, Otis McDonald, and Mike Chiavaro is excited to release "Mulholland" featuring Derek Trucks, with Will Blades on organ. This is the second single from their self-titled debut album out on December 2, which also includes their debut single "Keep On Movin" and a guest spot from Son Little on "Ice and Fire."

The new song debuted with Relix who said "For their new grooving desert trip of a track, which resonates on the same sonic field groups like Khruangbin, Bobby Caldwell, Allman Brothers, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, and Son Little so gracefully traverse, King Canyon recruited the slide guitar master to add yet another layer of silk to their already lustrous sound."

Eric Krasno added, "Mulholland is a "feel good" track. I came up with the original gospel-ish guitar riff and thought it fit the King Canyon album perfectly. I sent it to the boys and what they sent back brought it to a whole other level! As we were finishing the song I thought it needed a slide guitar solo at the end. It just so happened I was heading to Derek Trucks' studio that week. After I played some guitar on the new Tedeschi Trucks album I played him the track... he loved it and decided to play on it. His solo was exactly what the song needed and gives it that "ride off into the sunset" moment."

Eric Krasno is a two-time GRAMMY winning guitarist, musician and producer best known for his work with Soulive, Lettuce, Tedeschi Trucks Band & Pretty Lights. Krasno has been nominated for a GRAMMY a total of seven times for Best Blues Album, Best Contemporary Blues, Best R&B, and Best Electronic Album. Otis McDonald is a producer/multi-instrumentalist best known for his large catalog that continues to be used in millions of videos across the internet.

Mike Chiavaro is a Brooklyn based electric and upright bass player who has played with Richard Marx, Boy & Bear, among others. Combined they form King Canyon, blending their unique styles into an infectious groove filled project with healthy doses of R&B/Soul and funk. The vibe will resonate with fans of Khruangbin, Bobby Caldwell, Allman Brothers, Soulive, Lettuce, El Michels Affair, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Menahan Street Band, Durand Jones and the Indications, and Son Little.

In the perfect quarantine story, the trio forged a relationship and has yet to meet in person. In April 2020 in the midst of quarantine, Eric Krasno came across Otis McDonald's music on Instagram and immediately became a fan. Months later, McDonald who had been working on music with his longtime friend, Mike Chiavaro, enlisted Krasno to add some guitar to the mix and before they knew it, the trio had an album's worth of material and thus King Canyon was born.

The guys have still yet to meet in person, but despite this, the grooves are insatiable. The writing and feel are unlike any other projects these musicians have been involved with previously. Stay tuned for more music and the forthcoming self-titled debut album, dropping December 2, 2022, on Mixto Records.

Listen to the new single here: