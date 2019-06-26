Kindness Announces North American Tour

Following the release of Kindness' third single "Hard To Believe" and the announcement of their forthcoming record Something Like A War, Kindness (Adam Bainbridge) announces a string of North American dates in Autumn 2019.

After a short run of sold-out dates in NYC, LA, Paris, Berlin and London, the artist returns with their new 4-piece band performing music from the forthcoming record in addition to favorites from Otherness and World, You Need a Change Of Mind. Pre-sale starts at 10 AM local time Thursday. General on-sale beings Friday 10 am local. Sign up for the presale code TODAY here.

Kindness returns with their third full length album titled Something Like A War, which is a culmination of years spent collaborating with the likes of Robyn, Jazmine Sullivan,Seinabo Sey and Cosima among many others. Produced entirely by Kindness themselves (Adam Bainbridge) the record is a collection of works representing a period of reflection and transformation over the course of 4 years following their second recordOtherness.

Kindness, who uses they/them pronouns, has remained busy since Otherness, working across several projects: they co-produced five tracks on Solange's album A Seat at the Table, and contributed production, writing, and vocals to Blood Orange's Freetown Soundand Negro Swan albums in addition to production on Robyn's latest album Honey. A sought-after DJ, radio host, writer, collaborator, and lecturer on everything from musical craft and heritage to queerness and history, they've spent the last several years performing as a DJ at venues across the world, from Palais de Tokyo to the Guggenheim Museum, hosted their own radio show on Red Bull Radio in 2016 and 2017, lectured at the Boiler Room in New Delhi and moderated Robyn's Red Bull Music Academy lecture at MOMA in New York. They were recently featured in Solange's Calvin Kleinadvertisement, shot by Willy Vanderperre, alongside friends Dev Hynes, Kelela andCaroline Polachek. With support from Annie Mac, Zane Lowe, Jai Paul, Benji B, Jamie and Oliver xx among others, Kindness has honed their skills as both a producer and front person.

Tour Dates:

Oct 30 - Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

Nov 1 - Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

Nov 2 - Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

Nov 6 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

Nov 8 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

Nov 9 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry

Nov 12 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza

Nov 13 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

Nov 15 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

Nov 16 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy





