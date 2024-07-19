Kimberly Dawn Releases Inspiring New Single 'Judge'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Country artist and singer-songwriter Kimberly Dawn releases new single "Judge." The single is now available on all digital streaming platforms.

“Judge” serves as a profound reminder for us all to embrace a more loving and empathetic lifestyle. Often, we are unaware of the struggles others face. Kimberly Dawn urges us to withhold judgment and instead strive to understand and empathize. The chorus of “Judge” beautifully encapsulates this message: “Walk a mile and feel those hurts / Casting stones only makes it worse / When that last breath comes / And it’s said and done / The world needs more love.” These thoughtful lyrics, set against a stunning sonic backdrop, create a poignant anthem that resonates deeply in a world that can often feel cold.



Kimberly’s natural talent shines through as she conveys an authentic message of perseverance, humility, courage, and resilience in “Judge.” Her new song offers inspiration and courage, encouraging listeners to reflect on their own lives and spread more joy and perspective.



Collaborating with esteemed producers Kent Wells and Jon Luzzi and several Nashville hit songwriters, Kimberly Dawn continues to craft music that showcases her unique blend of authenticity and innovation. Her work has been recognized by prominent platforms such as CMT, The Academy of Country Music, All Country News, Today In Nashville, and more, further cementing her place in the country music scene.



Kimberly has graced the stage of the historic LA House of Blues multiple times, opening for Wilson Phillips. A career highlight for her was performing at the legendary Bluebird Café, an experience she describes as exhilarating and fulfilling a long-held dream.



She also maintains a brand partnership with Planet Cowboy, a Nashville-based, vintage female-owned company.



Kimberly further showcased her versatility by releasing a duet, “Do I Love You,” with Grammy Award-winning songwriter and artist Paul Anka.



Kimberly Dawn's passion for mental health advocacy is as strong as her musical talents. As an ambassador with NAMI, she bravely shares her personal journey to inspire and uplift others facing similar challenges. Her song "The Bottle" delves into the raw emotions and struggles associated with addiction and mental health issues, resonating deeply with many listeners who find solace and understanding in her music. Kimberly's empathy and courage shine through, inspiring others to persevere in the face of adversity.

