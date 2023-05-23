Kim Petras Reveals Tracklist for 'Feed The Beast' Album With BANKS, Nicki Minaj & Sam Smith

The new album will be released on June 23.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album Photo 1 Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album
Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call Photo 2 Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call
Video: Sara Bareilles Sings 'When You Wish Upon a Star' For Disney's 100th Anniversary Photo 3 Video: Sara Bareilles Sings 'When You Wish Upon a Star' For 'Disney 100'
Video: TMZ Investigates 'Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom' in New Trailer Photo 4 Video: TMZ Investigates 'Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom' in New Trailer

Video: TMZ Investigates 'Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom' in New Trailer

GRAMMY-winning international pop sensation and critically-acclaimed songwriter Kim Petras has revealed the cover art and the tracklist for her highly anticipated debut album Feed The Beast – out June 23 via Republic Records/Amigo Records. PRESS HERE to pre-order.

The 15-track album includes Kim’s latest buzzy single “Alone” featuring diamond-selling hip-hop icon Nicki Minaj (watch the video here) her #1 global platinum smash hit with Sam Smith “Unholy,” and viral fan favorites like the body-positive “Coconuts” and beat-heavy single “brrr.” Feed The Beast also includes a collaboration with alt-pop star BANKS on “BAIT.” Full track list below.

Feed The Beast tracklist

Feed The Beast
Alone (feat. Nicki Minaj)
King of Hearts
Thousand Pieces
Uh Oh
Revelations
BAIT (feat. BANKS)
Sex Talk
Hit It From The Back
Claws
Minute
Coconuts
Castle In The Sky
brrr
Unholy (w/ Sam Smith)

Kim is currently gracing the covers of the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue as well as Out Magazine’s Pride Issue.

Last week, she marked her big SI Swimsuit cover with an incredible performance at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood in Hollywood, FL, presented by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

She’s gearing up for a not-to-be-missed set at Governor’s Ball on June 9th in NYC, and on June 23, she will be celebrating the release of her album Feed The Beast on NBC’s TODAY, performing live on the TODAY Plaza as part of the Citi Concert Series with more live plans to be announced.

After recently sitting front row at the Chanel Cruise 2023/2024 Show and attending the Met Gala as a guest of Marc Jacobs to pay homage to Karl Lagerfeld’s Chanel era, Kim is continuing a milestone year that began with her and Sam Smith’s LGBTQ history-making GRAMMY win for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their massive pop hit “Unholy”– which just surpassed one billion streams and was performed by Kim and Sam on the GRAMMY Awards, Saturday Night Live, and the BRIT Awards.

Kim also performed her single "brrr" on Late Night With Seth Meyers where she chatted with Seth before being honored with the Chartbreaker Award at Billboard’s Women In Music event.

This year, Kim is slated to perform at festivals around the world, including Osheaga in Montreal, Life is Beautiful in Las Vegas, and The Town in São Paulo, Brazil.



RELATED STORIES - Music

Iliza Shlesinger Returns To Encore Theater With HARD FEELINGS Tour, October 2023 Photo
Iliza Shlesinger Returns To Encore Theater With HARD FEELINGS Tour, October 2023

Award-winning comedian, actress, and author, Iliza Shlesinger will make her highly-anticipated return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with back-to-back shows of her new tour, “Hard Feelings,” this fall. Shlesinger will bring all-new material and her unparalleled comedic talents to the stage on Friday, October 27, 2023 and Saturday, October 28, 2023, with both shows at 8 p.m. Tickets for both shows go on sale to the public on Friday, May 26, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST. 

Recording Academys Black Music Collective And Amazon Music Select Your Future Is Now Schol Photo
Recording Academy's Black Music Collective And Amazon Music Select 'Your Future Is Now' Scholarship Recipients

Joseph Michael Abiakam (Norfolk State University), Langston Jackson (Hampton University), Kennedi Amari Johnson (Clark Atlanta University), Courtney Roberts (Texas Southern University), and Caleb Wilkerson (Florida A&M University) are the recipients of the 'Your Future Is Now' scholarship.

Video: Watch Anna Tivels NPR Tiny Desk Concert Photo
Video: Watch Anna Tivel's NPR Tiny Desk Concert

Portland, Oregon-based artist Anna Tivel makes her NPR Tiny Desk debut where she performed songs from her widely acclaimed new album Outsiders  — 'Black Umbrella,' 'Heroes,' and 'Royal Blue' — as well as an unreleased new song called 'Fluorescence In the Future.' Plus, check out new tour dates! Watch the video now.

CLIFFDIVER Release Cover of X-Ray Spex Classic Oh Bondage, Up Yours! Photo
CLIFFDIVER Release Cover of X-Ray Spex Classic 'Oh Bondage, Up Yours!'

On the heels of the band's meteoric arrival to the scene in 2022, supporting their debut LP Exercise Your Demons and a full US run supporting Less Than Jake and Bowling For Soup, with support slots for New Found Glory, Taking Back Sunday and Descendents, and a buzzy appearance at Riot Fest, CLIFFDIVER is primed for launch into the stratosphere.


From This Author - Michael Major

HBO Max Re-Launches as Max With Twice as Much ContentHBO Max Re-Launches as Max With Twice as Much Content
Photos: See Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy & More at THE LITTLE MERMAID's Australian PremierePhotos: See Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy & More at THE LITTLE MERMAID's Australian Premiere
Pecas Releases Single 'BEAUTIFUL'Pecas Releases Single 'BEAUTIFUL'
Video: See Body Of Light + James Duval (Doom Generation, Donnie Darko) In New Video for 'Bitter Reflection'Video: See Body Of Light + James Duval (Doom Generation, Donnie Darko) In New Video for 'Bitter Reflection'

Videos

Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain Video
'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain
Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards Video
Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO