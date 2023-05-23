Kim Petras Reveals Tracklist for 'Feed The Beast' Album With BANKS, Nicki Minaj & Sam Smith

GRAMMY-winning international pop sensation and critically-acclaimed songwriter Kim Petras has revealed the cover art and the tracklist for her highly anticipated debut album Feed The Beast – out June 23 via Republic Records/Amigo Records. PRESS HERE to pre-order.

The 15-track album includes Kim’s latest buzzy single “Alone” featuring diamond-selling hip-hop icon Nicki Minaj (watch the video here) her #1 global platinum smash hit with Sam Smith “Unholy,” and viral fan favorites like the body-positive “Coconuts” and beat-heavy single “brrr.” Feed The Beast also includes a collaboration with alt-pop star BANKS on “BAIT.” Full track list below.

Feed The Beast tracklist

Feed The Beast

Alone (feat. Nicki Minaj)

King of Hearts

Thousand Pieces

Uh Oh

Revelations

BAIT (feat. BANKS)

Sex Talk

Hit It From The Back

Claws

Minute

Coconuts

Castle In The Sky

brrr

Unholy (w/ Sam Smith)

Feed The Beast the album June 23rd. Pre order everywhere now ? https://t.co/YvX5uKX3Ww pic.twitter.com/FjDEuiw87j — kim petras (@kimpetras) May 23, 2023

Kim is currently gracing the covers of the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue as well as Out Magazine’s Pride Issue.

Last week, she marked her big SI Swimsuit cover with an incredible performance at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood in Hollywood, FL, presented by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

She’s gearing up for a not-to-be-missed set at Governor’s Ball on June 9th in NYC, and on June 23, she will be celebrating the release of her album Feed The Beast on NBC’s TODAY, performing live on the TODAY Plaza as part of the Citi Concert Series with more live plans to be announced.

After recently sitting front row at the Chanel Cruise 2023/2024 Show and attending the Met Gala as a guest of Marc Jacobs to pay homage to Karl Lagerfeld’s Chanel era, Kim is continuing a milestone year that began with her and Sam Smith’s LGBTQ history-making GRAMMY win for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their massive pop hit “Unholy”– which just surpassed one billion streams and was performed by Kim and Sam on the GRAMMY Awards, Saturday Night Live, and the BRIT Awards.

Kim also performed her single "brrr" on Late Night With Seth Meyers where she chatted with Seth before being honored with the Chartbreaker Award at Billboard’s Women In Music event.

This year, Kim is slated to perform at festivals around the world, including Osheaga in Montreal, Life is Beautiful in Las Vegas, and The Town in São Paulo, Brazil.