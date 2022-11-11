Kim Petras Releases New Single 'If Jesus Was A Rockstar'
“If Jesus Was A Rockstar” follows the worldwide success of “Unholy” with Sam Smith.
International pop sensation and critically acclaimed songwriter Kim Petras has released her anticipated new single, the guitar-driven pop song "If Jesus Was A Rockstar," out now via Republic Records / Amigo Records. The single sees Kim achieving a long-time dream of working with her pop hero, the legendary producer Max Martin.
"If Jesus Was A Rockstar" sees Kim opening up in a poignantly personal way within her songwriting. Reflecting on finding her own relationship with spirituality after not feeling welcomed by the institution of religion when she was younger, Kim wonders if more people would embrace religion if it embraced them as she creates her own badass Jesus as a call for inclusion.
"If Jesus Was A Rockstar" follows the worldwide success of "Unholy," Sam Smith's single featuring Kim Petras, which Kim also co-wrote. The song quickly became one of the year's top pop debuts, smashing records and rocketing to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, #1 on the Billboard Global 200 Chart, #1 worldwide on Spotify and Apple Music, and #1 on the UK Official Singles Chart.
Its immediate success marks Kim's first career #1 single, her first Billboard Hot 100 debut (the highest first debut of an act on the chart since 2016) and her biggest streaming day of all-time on Spotify, with over 10 million catalog listens.
Global pop sensation and critically acclaimed songwriter Kim Petras has become one of music's most buzzed-about talents, self-styling a massively dynamic career with a string of critically acclaimed singles and projects, more than a billion global streams, sold-out headline tours of North America and Europe, and lavish praise from major mainstream publications and tastemaking outlets worldwide.
"If Jesus Was A Rockstar" and "Unholy" follow a summer that included her serendipitously-timed cover of Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" becoming one of the most successful Amazon Originals of 2022, an Amazon mini doc that gave a look behind the scenes of her epic Coachella debut, and joining Christina Aguilera on stage for a show-stopping performance of her song "xx" from Slut Pop.
After years of triumphing as an entirely independent artist with her larger-than-life magnetism, Petras signed to Republic Records / Amigo Records and began a brand-new era with the release of "Coconuts," "Future Starts Now" and her sex-positive EP Slut Pop. Kim immediately made a splash with her 2017 break-out single "I Don't Want It At All" (a #1 hit on Spotify's Global Viral 50 Chart) and "Heart to Break" soon became her first Top 40 smash.
Her 2019 project Clarity featured lead single "Icy." Her Halloween-themed project TURN OFF THE LIGHT included standout tracks "There Will Be Blood" and "Close Your Eyes" and was followed by her 2020 summer hit "Malibu." She has also collaborated with the likes of Charli XCX, Kygo, Cheat Codes, Madison Beer, and K/DA and was also personally selected by Ariana Grande to appear on the Charlie's Angels soundtrack.
Watch the new lyric video here:
Photo credit: Jason Al-Taan
November 11, 2022
