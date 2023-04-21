Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Kim Petras & Nicki Minaj Join Forces on 'Alone' Single

The single is out now via Republic Records/Amigo Records.

Apr. 21, 2023  

GRAMMY-winning international pop sensation and critically-acclaimed songwriter Kim Petras has released her highly anticipated new single "Alone" ft. Nicki Minaj - out now via Republic Records/Amigo Records.

"Alone" is a steamy club banger about letting your impulses take control. Featuring diamond-selling hip-hop icon Nicki Minaj, one of Kim's biggest inspirations as a songwriter and artist, the single samples Alice Deejay's eurodance megahit "Better Off Alone," a nod to the dance hits that Kim lost herself in during childhood to forget her problems. Kim Petras and Nicki Minaj are featured on New Music Daily on Apple Music.

Kim is gearing up for an epic performance at Governor's Ball in NYC this June and will also perform at Life is Beautiful in Las Vegas and The Town in São Paulo, Brazil this September. Kim recently headlined Sydney WorldPride in Australia.

"Alone" ft. Nicki Minaj follows the recent release of Kim's icy, beat-heavy bop "brrr" and her and Sam Smith's LGBTQ history-making GRAMMY win (and moving acceptance speech) for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their #1 global, platinum smash hit "Unholy"- which just surpassed one billion streams. Kim was also recently featured on the official remix of Meghan Trainor's viral hit "Made You Look."

"Unholy," which Kim co-wrote and performed with Sam on the GRAMMY Awards, Saturday Night Live, and the BRIT Awards, quickly became one of 2022's top pop debuts, skyrocketing to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the Billboard Global 200, the worldwide charts on Spotify and Apple Music, and the UK Official Singles Chart, and seeing Kim and Sam win the Variety Innovators of the Year award, an MTV EMA for 'Video for Good," and an iHeart Radio Award for Best Collaboration.

Earlier this year, Kim was featured as Spotify's Songwriter of the Month, released her vulnerable single about her spiritual journey "If Jesus Was A Rockstar," and performed "brrr" at Billboard's Women In Music event where she was honored with the Chartbreaker Award. Kim also debuted "brrr" live on Late Night with Seth Meyers where she also did her first late night interview.

ABOUT KIM PETRAS

Kim Petras has become one of music's most buzzed-about talents, self-styling a massively dynamic career with a string of critically acclaimed singles and projects, more than two billions global streams, sold-out headline tours of North America and Europe, and lavish praise from major mainstream publications and tastemaking outlets worldwide.

After years of triumphing as an entirely independent artist with her larger-than-life magnetism, Petras signed to Republic Records / Amigo Records and began a brand-new era that included her viral single "Coconuts" and her sex-positive EP Slut Pop.

Kim immediately made a splash with her 2017 break-out single "I Don't Want It At All" (a #1 hit on Spotify's Global Viral 50 Chart) and "Heart to Break" soon became her first Top 40 smash. Her 2019 project Clarity featured lead single "Icy."

Her Halloween-themed project TURN OFF THE LIGHT included standout tracks "There Will Be Blood" and "Close Your Eyes" and was followed by her 2020 summer hit "Malibu."

As Petras' widespread acclaim has grown, she has made numerous national TV appearances, drew global attention during her Met Gala debut, was personally selected by Ariana Grande to appear on the Charlie's Angels soundtrack, and has collaborated with the likes of Charli XCX, Kygo, Cheat Codes, Madison Beer, and K/DA, Sam Smith, Meghan Trainor and Nicki Minaj.

Photo: Alex "Grizz" Loucas



Michael Major


