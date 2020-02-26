Kim Gordon Announces First Solo Headlining Tour

Hailed as "the art star queen of New York" by The New York Times and "one of the true influencers of American cool" by Billboard, Kim Gordon has confirmed another first in a four decade career as a creative pioneer in the realms of art, music, literature and fashion: her first ever international headlining solo tour.

The NO HOME TOUR follows the Fall 2019 release of the Sonic Youth and Body/Head founding member and literary and visual arts icon's innovative and critically acclaimed solo debut, No Home Record (Matador). This marks the first time ever that Gordon will be touring solo and performing songs from No Home Record live. No Home Tour will launch at London's 6 Music Festival closely followed by a Music Keynote Address at SXSW in Austin, TX featuring Kim in conversation with New York Times bestselling author Rachel Kushner. The international tour resumes in May with stops in the UK, Europe and North America into September. Tickets can be purchased HERE and full list of dates below.

No Home Record can be streamed or purchased HERE.

Gordon's touring band will consist of a cast of luminaries, featuring Kim on guitar on vocals, Yves Rothman as music director, Sarah Register on guitar, Emily Retsas on bass, and Sterling Laws on drums.

She recently wrapped up a solo art exhibition of new work at 303 Gallery in New York, titled "The Bonfire." The show opened January 10th and featured a series of works on canvas and a film titled "Los Angeles June 6, 2019." Artnet News noted the works "present a world of safety and intimacy but beneath which lurk darker unseen forces...these images reflect our current reality where it seems no image is uncaptured, as well as the fact that even the most ordinary events are packaged and elevated as though they have more monumental meanings." More info on the exhibition HERE. Last week Kim also participated at LA's The Broad "The Un-Private Collection" series in conversation with NY-based artist Christopher Wool, moderated by music curator, critic, author, and gallerist John Corbett. More info HERE.

In advance of No Home Record's release, the legendary musician and multi-disciplinary artist collaborated with Berlin-based artist and filmmaker Loretta Fahrenholz to create a short video series. The collection includes the official videos for "Murdered Out" and "Sketch Artist," as well as shorts for "Paprika Pony" and "Don't Play It" with more to be released. Gordon also created her own "video" for lead single "Air BnB".

No Home Record was produced largely by Justin Raisen (Charli XCX, Ariel Pink, Sky Ferreira) at Sphere Ranch in Los Angeles, along with contributions from Shawn Everett (Jim James, The Voidz, The War on Drugs) and composer/filmmaker Jake Meginsky (L'appel Du Vide). Gordon's solo debut album's title is a nod to the French-Belgian director Chantal Akerman's film No Home Movie.

"'Why a solo record? And why now?," Gordon mused of the upcoming solo debut. "I don't know, but it wouldn't have happened without the persistence of Justin Raisen. Living in LA the last few years it feels like home, but the transience of the place makes it feel sometimes like no home."

Since co-founding the seminal Sonic Youth in the early 80's, Kim Gordon has remained at the nexus of music, fashion, art and (more recently) books and film. In the past few years alone, Gordon has debuted in the #1 spot on the NY Times Bestseller List with her 2015 memoir Girl In A Band, acted alongside Joaquin Phoenix and Jonah Hill under the direction of Gus Van Sant (in 2018's "Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far On Foot"), released music and performed as one half of Body/Head alongside Bill Nace, and opened multiple solo-exhibitions at internationally renowned museums.

Tour Dates:

3/6 - London, UK @ 6 Music Festival

5/22 - Paris, FR @ Villette Sonique Fest

5/24 - Brussels, BE @ AB Ballroom

5/25 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

5/27 - Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

5/28 - Bristol, UK @ SWX

5/29 - All Points East

5/31 - St. Brieuc, FR @ Art Rock Fest

6/2 - Zurich, CH @ Rote Fabrik

6/3 - Lyon, FR @ L'Epicerie Moderne

6/4 - Barcelona, EG @ Primavera Sound

6/6 - Aarhus, DE @ Northside Fest

6/8 - Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus

6/9 - Cologne, DE @ Gloria Theater

6/11 - Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound

7/17 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

7/19 - Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Festival

7/21 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

7/23 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

7/24 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

7/25 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

9/11 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

9/12 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

9/13 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

9/15 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Photo Credit: Natalia Mantini





Related Articles View More Music Stories