Killswitch Engage to Tour With August Burns Red This Spring

Grammy-nominated and Gold-selling hard rock heavyweights Killswitch Engage have announced their Spring 2020 North American tour plans. The band, recently recognized by Forbes as "one of modern metal's most cherished acts" will return to the road to headline clubs and theaters across the U.S. and Canada. The trek kicks off on March 10 in Cleveland and runs through April 12 in Boston. Lancaster, Pennsylvania's own August Burns Red will serve as main support for all of the dates. Additional acts appearing on the tour will be announced at a later date. All tour dates are below and tickets will go on sale on Friday, November 8 at 10am local time and are available here.



Killswitch Engage's latest album Atonement is out now via Metal Blade Records. All Music described the album as "the best-sounding record in the band's catalog, bridging modern studio techniques with early-2000s ones," while Consequence of Sound praised the band for continuing to "deliver brutal compositions that hook listeners in with thrilling musicianship." Loudwire deemed the record a "high mark in the Killswitch Engage catalog and easily the metalcore icons' most dynamic release yet." MetalSucks summed it up best, saying, "There's a reason Killswitch Engage have survived when many of their peers tripped over their ear gauges and fell by the wayside. They're just really damn good at what they do," while Exclaim! enthused that Atonement is full of "material so killer that nobody could ever doubt them."



KILLSWITCH ENGAGE ON TOUR

WITH AUGUST BURNS RED:

3/10 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

3/11 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

3/13 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

3/14 - Silver Spring, MD - Fillmore

3/15 - Raleigh, NC - Ritz

3/17 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

3/18 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

3/20 - Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom

3/21 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

3/21 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes

3/23 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

3/24 - Los Angeles - The Wiltern

3/25 - Riverside, CA - Municipal Auditorium

3/26 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield

3/28 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo

3/29 - Boise, ID - Revolution

3/31 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex

4/1 - Denver, CO - Fillmore

4/3 - Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore

4/4 - Chicago, IL - Radius

4/5 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore

4/6 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

4/8 - Montreal, QC - MTelus

4/10 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

4/11 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

4/12 - Boston, MA - House of Blues





