Kidz Bop and Live Nation Announce All-New 2020 Tour

KIDZ BOP, the #1 music brand for kids, announced today their brand-new tour, KIDZ BOP Live 2020. In partnership with Live Nation, KIDZ BOP will bring the highly-anticipated family-friendly live concert experience to 59 cities in the U.S., Canada, and Dominican Republic in 2020. Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, January 10at 10am local time. For tour dates and ticket information, visit KIDZBOP.com and LiveNation.com.

Bigger than ever before, the all-new live tour will feature KIDZ BOP's best production yet with new sets, wardrobe, choreography, interactive elements, and more surprises. Recently named Billboard Magazine's "#1 Kids' Artist" for 10 consecutive years,the KIDZ BOP Kids will perform some of today's biggest hits live on stage. The KIDZ BOP Kids have sold more than 21 million albums and garnered 4.5 billion streams worldwide.

The KIDZ BOP Live 2020 Tour will travel to new places this year in Arizona, Arkansas, Maine, Oregon, Tennessee, and Washington, and back by popular demand to cities including Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, and more. The KIDZ BOP Kids, Billboard Magazine's #75 Artist of the Decade, will return to perform again in iconic venues such as Jones Beach Theater in New York, The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver.

Victor Zaraya, President of KIDZ BOP adds, "We're proud to create an environment at our KIDZ BOP live shows that kids and families will enjoy together, whether it's your child's first concert or an annual family tradition."

Citi is the official presale credit card of the KIDZ BOP Live 2020 Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 7 at 10am local time until Thursday, January 9 at 10pm local time through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Special VIP packages, which include a private party, exclusive merchandise, and a meet-and-greet with The KIDZ BOP Kids, are also available. Artist Group International (AGI) is representing the KIDZ BOP tour.

"KIDZ BOP Live 2020" Tour Dates

DATE CITY VENUE Tuesday, June 16, 2020* Stamford, CT Palace Theatre Wednesday, June 17, 2020 Scranton, PA The Pavilion at Montage Mountain Friday, June 19, 2020 Cincinnati, OH PNC Pavilion Saturday, June 20, 2020 Detroit, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre Sunday, June 21, 2020 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage Wednesday, June 24, 2020 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center Friday, June 26, 2020 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Saturday, June 27, 2020 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Sunday, June 28, 2020 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater Wednesday, July 1, 2020 Philadelphia, PA The Mann Center Friday, July 3, 2020* Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana Sunday, July 5, 2020 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion Tuesday, July 7, 2020* Hyannis, MA Cape Cod Melody Tent Wednesday, July 8, 2020 Westbrook, ME Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row Friday, July 10, 2020 Atlantic City, NJ Adrian Phillips Theater at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall Saturday, July 11, 2020 Boston, MA Xfinity Center Sunday, July 12, 2020 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center Wednesday, July 15, 2020 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach Friday, July 17, 2020 Hershey, PA Giant Center Saturday, July 18, 2020 Baltimore, MD MECU Pavilion Sunday, July 19, 2020 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Wednesday, July 22, 2020 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Friday, July 24, 2020 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live Saturday, July 25, 2020 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion Sunday, July 26, 2020 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Wednesday, July 29, 2020* Zanesville, OH Fraze Pavilion Thursday, July 30, 2020* Columbus, OH Ohio State Fair Saturday, August 1, 2020 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Sunday, August 2, 2020* Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, August 5, 2020 Pelham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Friday, August 7, 2020 Austin, TX H-E-B Center at Cedar Park Saturday, August 8, 2020 Houston, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land Sunday, August 9, 2020 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Wednesday, August 12, 2020 Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater Friday, August 14, 2020 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre Saturday, August 15, 2020 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP Sunday, August 16, 2020 Tulsa, OK Tulsa Theater Thursday, August 20, 2020* Des Moines, IA Iowa State Fair Friday, August 21, 2020 St. Louis, MO Stifel Theatre Saturday, August 22, 2020 Indianapolis, IN Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn Sunday, August 23, 2020 Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Friday, August 28, 2020 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre Saturday, August 29, 2020 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre Sunday, August 30, 2020 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre Friday, September 4, 2020 Las Vegas, NV The Smith Center Sunday, September 6, 2020 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre Friday, September 11, 2020 Boise, ID CenturyLink Arena Saturday, September 12, 2020 Portland, OR Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center Sunday, September 13, 2020 Spokane, WA First Interstate Center for the Arts Monday, September 14, 2020* Puyallup, WA Washington State Fair Friday, October 16, 2020 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre Sunday, October 18, 2020 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl Saturday, November 7, 2020 New Orleans, LA Mahalia Jackson Theater Saturday, November 14, 2020 Miami, FL The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater Sunday, November 15, 2020 Orlando, FL Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts Saturday, November 21, 2020 Columbia, SC Township Auditorium Sunday, December 6, 2020 Pittsburgh, PA UPMC Events Center Saturday, December 12, 2020 Madison, WI Orpheum Theater Sunday, December 13, 2020 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live

* Not a Live Nation Date





