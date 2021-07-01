Kids' Music Legend Laurie Berkner Performs Live at Ravinia!

Legendary children's musician Laurie Berkner will present one of her first in-person, live, solo concerts in more than a year when she returns to the Chicago area for an encore performance at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 7 at the Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park, IL.

Laurie says, "I have been looking forward to performing again at Ravinia for so long! I feel so lucky to be invited back for my tenth year at such a beautiful venue, and I can't think of a better place to start doing in-person shows again."

A true pioneer in children's music, providing a soundtrack to childhood and memories that last a lifetime, Laurie Berkner will perform songs from a career spanning more than 20 years in the entertainment industry, including "Superhero," "Waiting for the Elevator," and "Chipmunk at the Gas Pump," along with such well-loved hits as "Bumblebee (Buzz Buzz)," "Victor Vito," "We Are The Dinosaurs," "Rocketship Run," and "Pig on Her Head." She's also excited to offer songs from her new album, Let's Go! Laurie will showcase an array of tunes that encourage kids and grownups alike to get up and dance. Kids should plan to bring their dancing shoes and a stuffed animal (for their heads).

At her solo shows, in addition to familiar hits, Laurie Berkner performs songs that don't always fit with a full-band performance: tunes with simpler arrangements, hand motions, and a cappella singing, like "These Are My Glasses," "One Seed," and "Drive My Car."

One of the most popular children's entertainers in the U.S., Laurie Berkner has filled countless venues nationwide with adoring fans. With an average of more than 16 million monthly streams and millions of albums, songs, and DVDs sold, Laurie's songs have become beloved classics for children worldwide. The first artist to ever appear in music videos on Nick Jr., Laurie Berkner was featured in nearly all the episodes of the channel's Jack's Big Music Show. Laurie recently created her own Audible Original Series titled Laurie Berkner's Song and Story Kitchen and is currently in production on a second season. She has released fourteen bestselling, award-winning albums and has authored a number of picture books based on her songs. She has also written the music and lyrics for three Off-Broadway children's musicals produced by New York City Children's Theater. Laurie has performed at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and the White House, among many other prestigious venues.

Laurie Berkner has received tremendous critical acclaim. USA Today named Laurie "the undisputed queen of kindie rock." Time Magazine lauded Laurie as "a kind of sippy-cup Sheryl Crow ... Berkner inhabits a kid's curious perspective in her lyrics and pens folk-pop melodies that bear repeated -- very repeated -- listenings." The Wall Street Journal called Laurie "one of the most popular children's performers in America ... her music is distinctive because it speaks to kids without talking down to them, charming youngsters without boring grown-ups." NPR's All Things Considered declared, "Laurie Berkner is like a goddess to these children."