Kid Koala Announces North American Dates With Lealani

The tour comes in support of his upcoming LP Creatures Of The Late Afternoon, out April 14, 2023.

Mar. 29, 2023  

Legendary turntablist and producer Kid Koala (AKA Eric San) has just announced a set of North American tour dates. Featuring performances alongside his frequent collaborator, the lauded art pop vocalist Lealani, the tour comes in support of his upcoming LP Creatures Of The Late Afternoon, out April 14, 2023 via Envision Records.

Tickets are available here. Kid Koala will also take part in a pair of events in Chicago on May 6 that will feature a live board game experience and music performance. Tickets for those events are available here for the first event at 6pm CST and here for the second at 8pm CST.

An original concept double album with built-in board game, Creatures Of The Late Afternoon is San's latest boundary pushing work of unique creativity. Centered around a cast of creatures who band together through the power of music to save their community from destruction, the album and the game together bear Kid Koala's singular ability to bring to life the interactive worlds of his multifaceted, multimedia imagination.

Featuring 20 new Kid Koala tracks on double vinyl in a gatefold jacket, plus 8 vinyl-only board game tracks, the release includes inserts with game pieces, dice, and 150 game cards. Built integrally into the vinyl gatefold jacket, the board game is set at a communal hub of DIY recording studios where various bands of creatures collaborate to explore different ways of expressing and enjoying music.



From This Author - Michael Major


