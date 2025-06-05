Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey Share Fall 2025 Live Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Celebrating the fact that the That Delicious Vice album has gone into its second pressing, Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey Birds have announced their first shows of 2025 this September, with a run of shows in the Midwest and Canada.

The band have also shared the video for “Silver For My Sister” - the song, taken from the album, was inspired by the sentence “A wish to crawl”, which was jotted on a post-it note when Kid was laid up in bed, unable to walk unassisted for 5 months, after a bicycle accident left him with a shattered tibia plateau. At the same time, he was also mourning the death of a long time friend, Julie Long Gallegos, who was the jeweler with “red lipstick hair”; she was an advocate for wolf preservation and loved all wolf symbolism, so the song took shape as a tribute of sorts as it veered into storybook-land. Video directors Max Flick and Ambar Navarro capture the mood perfectly, with gorgeous, surreal settings and fantastic stop motion animation. Watch the video.

Punk icon Alice Bag also appears in the video as the jeweler - her and Kid's paths first crossed paths in 1977, during the early days of the Hollywood punk movement. Their friendship, rooted in a shared passion for raw, boundary-pushing music led to a new creative partnership and dynamic musical duo, Juanita & Juan, that transcends genres and defies labels, although the two refer to their sound as “Loud Lounge." Their debut album, Jungle Cruise, was released in April on In The Red Records, and they recently played select dates on the West Coast.

Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey Birds dates:

9/9 Kansas City, MO Record Bar

9/10 Omaha, NE Reverb Lounge

9/11 Green Bay, WI UFO Museum Shop & Records

9/12 Minneapolis, MN Palmer's Bar

9/13 Milwaukee, WI X-Ray Arcade

9/14 Chicago, IL Beat Kitchen

9/16 Detroit, MI Lager House

9/17 London, ON Palasad Social Bowl

9/18 Toronto, ON Monarch Tavern

9/19 Hamilton, ON The Bright Room

9/20 Cleveland, OH Grog Shop

9/21 Cincinnati, OH MOTR Pub

Photo credit: Gilbert Trejo

