Khazali Shares 'Better With The Devil' Single
The track is his first new single since the release of his EP.
Khazali has shared "Better With The Devil," his first new single since releasing his debut EP 'Going Home Vol. 1' earlier this year.
"Better with the Devil," a hand-on-heart alt-pop anthem which the West London-based artist describes as "that feeling of sticking with yourself and knowing your instincts, no matter what - whether it's fun or scary," is the soundtrack to Khazali's arrival as a true artist to watch.
"'Better with the Devil' is an exciting feeling, and will make you feel like you're cruising down a desert road in a vintage car," adds Khazali.
"Devil" follows his short-and-sweet debut, 'Going Home, Vol 1' - which came after releasing a string of taste-maker approved singles in 2016. In his multifaceted sound, he carefully blends soulful pop vocals with indie electronic sounds, creating lyrical and sonic landscapes you'd expect from a loud and proud Metronomy, Little Dragon and The xx super-fan. In 2020, French tastemaker label KitsunÃ© Musique realized the talent and magnetism of Khazali's sound and quickly signed him to their roster.
Watch the music video here: