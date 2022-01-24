Kevonna Rose Shares New Single 'In Between Kisses'

Today, South Jersey-based singer-songwriter and neo-soul/indie pop artist Kevonna Rose shares a brand new romantic music video for her single "In Between Kisses."

Dazzling audiences far and wide with her exquisite vocals, vulnerable songwriting, and sleek production, Kevonna Rose's sugary sweet love song feels both personal and universal in its honesty and demonstrates what Kevonna Rose does best: relate to her listeners.

Relaying the the terrifying stages of the beginning of a relationship, Rose's gorgeous vocal performance captures the giddiness and the joy, the butterflies and the rush, the vulnerability and honesty, the hesitancy and reserve, all at once. Hyper-relatable and not to mention totally swoon-worthy, "In Between Kisses" feels like an endearing diary entry. Something you wouldn't say out loud but wish you had the nerve to.

"In Between Kisses" is the first single off of Kevonna Rose's sophomore EP, due out February 2022. For more information on Kevonna Rose, check out her captivating Sofar Sounds performance, or her NPR Tiny Desk submission, which was featured in NPR's "Best 2021 Tiny Desk Entries" roundup in June.

Some could say Kevonna Rose was born into music. Born in South Jersey into a Christian family, the indie soul/pop artist grew up on gospel and soul, pop and doo-wop, and everything in between. Coming from a long lineage of musicians, it's no surprise that Rose caught when her uncle gave her her first guitar, she couldn't put it down.

Dazzling listeners with her soulful vocals and carefully crafted lyrics, the singer-songwriter was a finalist in Essence Festival's "Show Your Range" contest and won the "Wawa Welcome America" contest, where she opened for Lauryn Hill, Common and more. Her live performances also earned her features on NPR Music's "Best Tiny Desk Submissions This Week" and on SoFar Sounds' "Best of the Listening Room."

Her secret behind her hyper-relatable songwriting? "I just want to have a conversation," Rose commented on her matter-of-fact songwriting. "And if it sounds good too... give me a GRAMMY!" she laughed before launching into a gush over her musical heroes (Amy Winehouse, Etta James, Sam Cooke, Lianne La Havas, Corinne Bailey Rae, and Solange to name a few). You can hear the rich mélange of these influences in her music, which blends soulful vocals with a folk-inspired minimalism and a pop sensibility. And even in her darkest songs, Rose maintains a sense of playfulness and humor.

This is only just the beginning for Kevonna Rose. After sharing her latest single "In Between Kisses," Rose announced her sophomore EP coming up in March 2022.