Kem Unveils Official Video for 'Lie to Me'

R&B superstar KEM teams up with multi-Platinum, GRAMMY® and Golden Globe- nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa on the remix of KEM's chart-topping single "Lie To Me." Today, the two legendary artists unveiled the official video for the track. In the video, which was directed by Gerald Isaac, KEM's love awakens in an elegant mansion to find an array of romantic gifts. The camera glides through the home as KEM and Wiz serenade her on a sunny Southern California day. View below.

On the remix, which was released exclusively on Facebook last Friday, KEM captures the optimistic, pre-honeymoon stage of romance while Wiz examines a relationship where the partners no longer seem to be on the same team. While the original song was horn-fueled, lively keyboards propel the infectious remix. Download / stream "Lie To Me" Remix Ft. Wiz Khalifa HERE.

Last week, KEM gave a soulful performance of "Lie To Me," accompanied by his band, on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Watch HERE.

"Lie To Me" spent seven weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Adult R&B Songs Airplay chart. Praising the "smooth and sexy" single, Billboard said, "The body-swaying mid-tempo number perfectly captures the relatable themes of unconditional love and devotion." "Lie To Me" is the lead single from KEM's new album, LOVE ALWAYS WINS (Motown), which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Current R&B Albums chart in August 2020.

LOVE ALWAYS WINS includes two versions of the album's second single, "Live Out Your Love" - a solo version and a collaboration with soul songstress Toni Braxton. The duet topped Billboard's Adult R&B Songs airplay chart and received an NAACP Image Awards nomination. Other standout tracks include the lush title track, "Love Always Wins" featuring GRAMMY®-winning gospel music powerhouse Erica Campbell, and the inspiring "Friend Today." The album was co-produced by KEM and Derek "DOA" Allen, and features contributions by such artists as Anthony Hamilton, Brian Culbertson, James Poyser and Salaam Remi.

KEM has to his credit one Platinum album (KEM: ALBUM II) and two Gold albums (KEMISTRY and INTIMACY). In addition to a career total of eight NAACP Image Awards nominations, KEM has been nominated for three GRAMMY Awards, two Soul Train Awards and a BET Centric Award.

Wiz Khalifa found mainstream success with the release of his 2011 major label debut album, ROLLING PAPERS‎, which contained the massive hits "Black and Yellow," "Roll Up," and "No Sleep." O.N.I.F.C., his 2012 follow-up album, included "Work Hard, Play Hard" and "Remember You" featuring The Weeknd. 2014's BLACC HOLLYWOOD ‎debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200. Soon after, Wiz's track "See You Again," off the FURIOUS 7 soundtrack, topped the charts in 95 countries. Recent releases include the Gold-certified studio album ROLLING PAPERS 2 and The Saga of Wiz Khalifa, which features "Contact" featuring Tyga and his latest single, "Still Wiz."