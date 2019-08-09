Kelsey Waldon Releases Second Single from WHITE NOISE/WHITE LINES

Kelsey Waldon is no stranger to calling it as she sees it. Over the years, her songs have been honest observations of real-life, in the trenches issues; small-town woes, prescription drug addiction, and all manners of heartbreak have been on Waldon's chopping block. Yesterday, Nylon premiered what may be Waldon's most matter-of-fact, hitting close to home composition to date, "Sunday's Children." "Essentially, that tune was inspired by how I felt about people using religion and God in the name of hate," Waldon told Nylon. "I grew up in the Southern Baptist church, and I was really discouraged to hear so many people instill fear in the hearts of people, that just because somebody isn't like them, they would be afraid of this person." "Sunday's Children" comes as the second single fromWhite Noise/White Lines following the previously released "Anyhow," whichGarden & Gun called a "fitting first taste of an album that should firmly establish Waldon as one of classic country's rising torchbearers." White Noise/White Lines will be released October 4th on John Prine's Oh Boy Records.

Listen to the new one here:

"Sunday's Children" can be heard here and White Noise/White Lines can be pre-ordered here. Visit https://www.ohboy.com/kelsey-waldon to snag the pre-order bundle which includes a digital download, cd, and vinyl-plus a limited edition 7" vinyl of The Kentucky Sessions, a collection of duets from Prine and Waldon. Head over to The Bitter Southerner to watch Waldon and Prine perform "Kentucky Means Paradise," one of the tracks from The Kentucky Sessions.

In addition to the new single, Waldon just rolled out a number of previously unannounced tour dates. Waldon's headlining tour will take place after a run of shows supporting John Prine on the west coast and includes stops in the midwest, a two-night stand in Waldon's home state of Kentucky, a whirlwind week through the southeast, and a tour-ending run through Texas before she returns to Prine's tour in December. A full list of tour dates can be found below.

Waldon recently found herself honored by one of her biggest influences and songwriting heroes, John Prine. White Noise/White Lines will be her first release on Prine's own independent label, Oh Boy Records. As their first new artist signing in 15 years, Waldon doesn't take the relationship with Prine and Oh Boy lightly. "It's hard for me to put into words what it truly means to me to be signed to Oh Boy Records," says Waldon. "To have someone like John, who I have looked up to my whole life, who I have set my songwriting standards after and my general music-making standards after, to have someone like him endorse my music and care enough about it to make sure it reaches a wider audience...that means everything." In June, Waldon joined Prine on stage in Manchester, TN, for his set at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, dueting on "In Spite Of Ourselves" much to the delight of their Saturday evening crowd.

For more information, please visit kelseywaldon.com and www.ohboy.com.

On Tour:

Aug. 11 - Lexington, KY - Railbird Festival

Sept. 7 - Raleigh, NC - Hopscotch Festival

Sept. 10-14 - Nashville, TN - AMERICANAFEST

Oct. 1 - Hollywood, CA - John Anson Ford Amphitheater (with John Prine)

Oct. 3 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater (with John Prine)

Oct. 4 - Davis, CA - Mondavi Center for the Performing Arts (with John Prine)

Oct. 6 - Charleston, WV - Mountain Stage

Oct. 12 - Springfield, MO - Juanita K. Hammons Hall (with John Prine)

Oct. 13 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre (with John Prine)

Oct. 15 - Chicago, IL - Schubas Tavern

Oct. 17 - Detroit, MI - El Club

Oct. 18 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

Oct. 19 - Philadelphia, PA - MilkBoy

Oct. 20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Cattivo

Oct. 22 - Indianapolis, IN - LO-FI Lounge

Oct. 23 - Columbus, OH - The Basement

Oct. 24 - Cincinnati, OH - Southgate House

Oct. 25 - Louisville, KY - Zanzabar

Oct. 26 - Lexington, KY - The Burl

Nov. 1 - Nashville, TN - Station Inn

Nov. 2 - Knoxville, TN - Open Chord

Nov. 3 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl

Nov. 5 - Charleston, SC - The Pour House

Nov. 6 - Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506

Nov. 7 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle

Nov. 8 - Charlotte, NC - The Evening Muse

Nov. 11-15 - Punta Cana, Dominican Republic - All The Best Festival

Nov. 19 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

Nov. 21 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

Nov. 22 - Austin, TX - Cactus Cafe

Nov. 23 - Dallas, TX - The Rustic

Nov 24 - Little Rock, AR - Stickyz

Dec. 6 - Orlando, FL - Bob Carr Theater (with John Prine)

Dec. 7 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall (with John Prine)





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You