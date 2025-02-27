Kelsea Ballerini Sets Release for Highly Anticipated 'Patterns (Deluxe)'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Five-time GRAMMY® Award nominated and multiple ACM and CMA Award winning multiplatinum songwriter, producer and author Kelsea Ballerini has announced a highly anticipated deluxe edition of her 2024 album, PATTERNS, will be released on Friday March 7, 2025 via Black River Entertainment. PATTERNS (DELUXE), now available to pre-save and pre-order, features five new songs—including the hooky and sleek “Future Tripping,” which she debuted live on Feb. 26 during a show in Fort Worth, Texas.

The wistful song explores the anxiety and uncertainty that accompanies the passage of time: “I don’t want to impose / Some things we’re not supposed to know yet / But my head won’t stop,” Ballerini sings over snappy guitar licks and bright programmed drums. The 20-track edition also includes the fingerpicked ballad (and previously issued digital bonus track) “To The Men That Love Women After Heartbreak,” the punchy and atmospheric “Put It To Bed,” the soulful and sonically shifting “Cut Me Up,” and the earnestly strummed “Hindsight is Happiness.”

The new package expands on the singer-songwriter’s acclaimed fifth LP, which Billboard called her “most moving collection of songs to date,” and Rolling Stone said, “shifts the sonic lens in ways that feel natural and welcome.” The autobiographical album, co-written entirely with female songwriters, debuted at No. 4 on Billboard's Top 200 Albums and became her first to top the Billboard Country Albums chart.

Ballerini is having a jam-packed 2025. PATTERNS (DELUXE) continues a red-hot streak for the East Tennessee native. Her massive KELSEA BALLERINI LIVE ON TOUR 2025 has seen the country superstar pack arenas nationwide. Meanwhile, she recently joined as a Coach for Season 27 of NBC’s The Voice and has quickly become a fan favorite.

Kelsea Ballerini continues to transcend the boundaries of her phenomenal career trajectory. Her first album, 2015’s platinum-selling The First Time, made her the only female country artist to reach No. 1 with three consecutive singles from a debut. That accomplishment secured her GRAMMY nod for “Best New Artist,” and she carried that momentum over the next decade, releasing five more consecutive records on Billboard’s Top Country chart: 2017’s Unapologetically, 2020’s Kelsea, 2022’s SUBJECT TO CHANGE, 2023’s groundbreaking Rolling Up The Welcome Mat, which marked the multi-platinum star’s most impactful work to date and led to her Saturday Night Live debut and the honor of gracing the cover of TIME Magazine, and 2024’s PATTERNS. Among her numerous awards, she earned four additional GRAMMY nominations, including “Best Country/Duo Group Performance” for her collaboration with Noah Kahan “Cowboys Cry Too,” which continues to climb at Country radio.

About Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini has consistently made history. With the release of her debut album, The First Time, she became the only female country artist to hit #1 with the first three consecutive singles from a debut album. This history-making feat earned her a “Best New Artist” GRAMMY nomination. She has logged five back-to-back Top 10 entries on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart, including the platinum-selling The First Time (2015), gold-selling Unapologetically (2017), gold-selling kelsea (2020), ballerini (2020) and SUBJECT TO CHANGE (2022). With seven #1 singles and 34 certifications from the RIAA to date, her catalog boasts a string of essential smashes.

Among dozens of accolades thus far, Ballerini has garnered five GRAMMY nominations, won two ACM Awards, picked up two CMA Awards, took home the iHeartRadio Music Awards honor for “Best New Artist,” and received multiple career nominations from the ACM Awards, American Music Awards, CMA Awards, CMT Awards and People’s Choice Awards. Ballerini was also inducted as a member of the famed Grand Ole Opry in 2019. At the time, she notably became the Opry’s youngest member in its nearly 100-year history since being founded in 1925.

Expanding her sphere of influence, Ballerini authored her first original book of poetry, Feel Your Way Through (2021), and Dolly Parton tapped her to star in the audiobook of Run, Rose, Run (2022). This same year, the multi-platinum country superstar was named the newest face of CoverGirl. She entered into a multi-year partnership and launched a cosmetic collaboration with the brand in 2023.

Ballerini’s fourth album, SUBJECT TO CHANGE, arrived in 2022. The gold-certified first single, “HEARTFIRST,” earned her a GRAMMY nomination for “Best Country Solo Performance.” She went on to surprise fans five months later with the release of the intimate six-song Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, which earned her a GRAMMY nomination for “Best Country Album.” Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, along with an accompanying short film written and directed by Ballerini, marked the multi-platinum star’s most honest work to date and led to her Saturday Night Live debut, universal acclaim from critics including The New York Times, Variety, Rolling Stone, as well as the honor of gracing the cover of TIME Magazine.

Kelsea Ballerini's critically acclaimed studio album PATTERNS debuted on October 25th (Black River) and earned her the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Country Albums Chart and #4 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums. On the album she enlisted "Best New Artist" GRAMMY nominee Noah Kahan to appear on the tender and beautifully crafted RIAA certified-Gold, CMA Awards-nominated “Musical Event of the Year” and GRAMMY-nominated "Best Country Duo/Group Performance" - single “Cowboys Cry Too,” following the pair’s incandescent performance on the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards. Most recently, she kicked off her 36-date KELSEA BALLERINI LIVE ON TOUR, taking Ballerini to arenas across the country throughout the spring.

In addition to her new music, Ballerini currently serves as the face of COVERGIRL and Pantene and recently joined as Coach on Season 27 of NBC’s The Voice.

