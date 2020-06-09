Kelley Swindall Releases New Song 'You Can Call Me Darlin' If You Want'

Singer/songwriter Kelley Swindall is known for being a little bit Lucinda, perhaps a bit of Patsy, and a dash of Dolly. As she releases the title track to her upcoming album, You Can Call Me Darlin' If You Want (Velvet Elk Records), Swindall clearly demonstrates that she's much more than a sum of those who have come before - the self-described "country cantadora" is blazing trails all her own.

Listen below!

Swindall didn't start out with plans to be a country music star. The Atlanta, Georgia native moved to the bright lights of New York City to be a stage actress. A breakup and a heartbreak led to her writing a song to get revenge (a story that's right out of a country song, itself) - and the rest is history.

The result is an album that's full of honest songwriting that's at once a raw journey through the ups and downs of life and love as it is a wildly exuberant joyride. Timeless and classic with an edge, each song feel as comforting as a vintage T-shirt while maintaining an exciting newness. Swindall deftly brings best elements of outlaw country and seasons them with vintage jazz and blues for a true roots experience.

"Darlin'" is a standout example of Swindall's ability to skillfully walk that line, kicking off the song with a spoken-word warning that's so Dolly-esque, listeners will find themselves doing an audio double-take. As she moves into the chorus, the song opens up in all directions - emotional barriers dropping, Swindall's voice soaring, and the warm embrace of instruments and harmonies swirling as the love-for-the-moment anthem unfolds.

It's a fitting title track to a debut album that shows off the many sides to this rising star who defies genres, even if she is quite a bit country. You might call Kelley Swindall "Darlin'," but certainly don't try and put her in a box.

