Kelly Moran Reworks Malibu's 'Lost At Sea'

Producer and vocalist Malibu debuts a rework of her song "Lost At Sea" from composer and pianist Kelly Moran. The song is originally taken from Malibu's widely acclaimed One Life EP, released last November on UNO NYC. Pre-order for the One Life vinyl repress is available here.

Following the release of One Life, Malibu performed the project live at London's Southbank Centre, garnering high praise from The Guardian who call her a "maverick producer." Malibu's signature vocals and productions have since featured on tracks for Oliver Coates, Dark0, Detente, a remix for Japanese rapper Tohji, and she continues her United In Flames show, now airing monthly on NTS. More music from Malibu is forthcoming.

Inspired by the vastness of our natural environment, as well as the minuscule complexities of film and novels, Malibu's delicate creations are steeped in a fog of romantic ambience - From her angelic, processed vocals, mixes that flow through dream state and trance, to her hypnotic productions that permeate with an endless depth.

Born and raised in Pau, France, Malibu spent her formative years studying music theory and piano at conservatory, while also learning from her father who is a jazz pianist and oceanologist. As a teen, Malibu fell in love with 90's synths, eventually teaching herself to compose music with a midi keyboard and gear loaned from her father.

One Life is Malibu's first project since appearing on PAN's 2017 cult Mono No Aware compilation.

Listen to the rework here: