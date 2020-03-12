Kehlani Releases New Single 'Toxic'

GRAMMY-nominated R&B star Kehlani is continuing her streak of recent releases with a brand new record, "Toxic," available now via all digital retailers and streaming platforms.

Listen below!

"Toxic" is her second official release of the year, a heart-wrenching melody with striking lyrics detailing the toxic aspects of a romantic relationship backed by the R&B superstar's angelic voice. The self-penned track was collaboratively produced by hitmakers G.Ry (Drake, Summer Walker, Party Next Door, Nipsey Hussle) and KBeaZy (Roddy Ricch, Juice World, Chief Keef).

The new release follows her recent single " Valentine's Day (Shameful) ," a striking record detailing the perils of love and infidelity. Kehlani also recently unveiled the official video for "All Me/Change Your Life". "On the sparkling track, Kehlani continues her streak of '90s-influenced R&B-pop grooves as she croons about her devotion to a lover" -BILLBOARD.

In late 2019, the R&B sensation released "All Me (Feat. Keyshia Cole)", a strong follow up to her earlier collaboration with Teyana Taylor on "Morning," which was accompanied by an intimate, sultry visual that has already amassed over 15 million views. Kehlani also joined Zedd to release the acclaimed single "Good Thing," which was featured in The New York Times coveted "Playlist" following its release, in addition to being described by Rolling Stone as a "bouncy singles anthem".. In 2020, Kehlani recently teamed up with Megan Thee Stallion to deliver "Hit My Phone," a stunning track from Megan's debut album SUGA. The superstar was also recently featured on Justin Bieber's "Get Me," a captivating single from his latest album CHANGES.

To date, Kehlani has accumulated over 2.5 billion worldwide streams. In addition, the R&B star signed a worldwide publishing deal this year with Pulse Music Group, which encompasses her entire music catalog in addition to future works.





