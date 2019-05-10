Kehlani Introduces NIGHTS LIKE THIS Feat. Ty Dolla Sign (Honne Remix)

Today Kehlani has introduced a new remix of one of her latest singles "Nights Like This" ft Ty Dolla $ign by the London based electronic duo, HONNE. "Nights Like This" ft Ty Dolla $ign (HONNE Remix) is now available at all DSPs and streaming services here. The original track has also recently been certified gold by the RIAA.

"Nights Like This" ft Ty Dolla $ign was initially introduced at the top of this year and quickly rose to #1 on the iTunes R&B/Soul Songs chart and ranked in the top 10 on the iTunes U.S. chart. The track has garnered over 124 million streams to date while the futuristic video has earned over an impressive 26 million views to date. Elle Magazine went on to highlight "Nights Like This" as #1 on their list of the "10 Best Songs of 2019 (So Far)."

Upon its release, WHILE WE WAIT, made its chart debut in the top 10 of the Billboard Top 200 (consumption) while reigning at #1 on the iTunes Overall R&B Albums and Current R&B Albums charts.Pitchfork labeled the mixtape as "her strongest, most distilled release" while PAPER stated "if WHILE WE WAIT is any indication, that sophomore album will be one of the musical highlights of 2019."





