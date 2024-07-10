Katy Perry Set to Release New Album '143' in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Katy Perry has revealed new details about her sixth studio album, entitled 143, set for September 20 release via Capitol Records.

“I set out to create a bold, exuberant, celebratory dance-pop album with the symbolic 143 numerical expression of love as a throughline message,” explains Katy Perry.

The result is a sexy, fearless return to form for the multifaceted musician. Jam-packed with the kind of empowering and provocative pop anthems fans have come to love, 143 is an album with a lot of heart – and a lot of BPM.

“Woman’s World,” the first single, is a powerful celebration of womanhood in all its forms. Katy wrote the track with songwriter Chloe Angelides and producers Dr. Luke, Vaughn Oliver, Aaron Joseph, and Rocco Did It Again! Pre-save / pre-order “Woman’s World” HERE, where fans can also purchase signed vinyl, limited edition pink vinyl, CD single, 7-inch orange vinyl, cassettes and more.

The official video, which will make its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, mtvU, MTV’s Biggest Pop as well as the Paramount+ Times Square billboards, was directed by Charlotte Rutherford, and will be released along with the track tomorrow, July 11 at 4:00 PM PT.

On Friday, September 20, Katy will headline her sold-out show at Rock in Rio in Brazil, marking her first performance at the Rio de Janeiro festival since 2015. During Paris Fashion Week 2024, the global pop superstar made a surprise appearance on the Vogue World: Paris runway wearing a Noir Kei Ninomiya geometric dress. Later, she stepped out on the streets of Paris in a mini dress with a supersized train that had the lyrics to “Woman’s World” imprinted on it. Heather Picchiottino designed the custom train. At night, Katy fielded questions from fans, livestreaming in front of the Eiffel Tower, which was illuminated in sparkling gold.

With a cumulative 115 billion streams alongside worldwide sales of over 70 million adjusted albums and 143 million tracks, Katy is one of the best-selling musical artists of all time. She is one of only twelve artists in history to have surpassed 100 million certified units.

Photo credit: Jack Bridgland

