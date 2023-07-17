Katie Fee Releases Fun Summer Single 'Hello Good Times'

"Hello Good Times" is sure to become the anthem of the season.

By: Jul. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Nicole Zuraitis Releases New Album Of Her Latest Jazz with HOW LOVE BEGINS Photo 1 Nicole Zuraitis Makes Art Inspired By Art
Marvin Hamlisch & Rupert Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album Photo 2 Hamlisch & Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album
JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19 Photo 3 JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19
Edie Brickell, CJ Camerieri & Trever Hagen to Release New Album as Heavy MakeUp Photo 4 Edie Brickell, CJ Camerieri & Trever Hagen to Release New Album

Katie Fee Releases Fun Summer Single 'Hello Good Times'

Country music singer/songwriter and recording artist Katie Fee recently released her new single "Hello Good Times."

With fun-loving lyrics like to a carefree summer of long hot days, no, I don’t wanna let it go to waste, "Hello Good Times" is sure to become the anthem of the season.

"Hello Good Times is about how there's nothing like the feeling of summertime freedom," Katie shares. "There's just something about warm weather that makes you want to get out and have fun with friends, whether it's finding a body of water to swim in, roasting marshmallows on a bonfire, driving back roads listening to music, or any other fun activities the warm weather permits."

About Katie Fee:

Katie Fee’s love of music stems from an early age in which she listened to ‘90s country artists such as Shania Twain, Faith Hill, and Deana Carter. In the Fall of 2017, Katie left her hometown of Sioux Falls, SD to attend Belmont University in Nashville, TN, where she studied music business.

Since moving to Music City, Katie has thrown herself into Nashville’s songwriting community, co-writing with other songwriters and playing in writers’ rounds around town.

While she fuses influences of past and present, country, rock, and pop, the South Dakota native still strives to stay true to country music’s storytelling roots. Whether the song’s about love, heartbreak, having a good time, or working hard, Katie weaves the listener through a story along the way.

On July 2nd, 2021, she released her debut EP "Sunsets and Fireworks." The title track has been described by Three Chords Country as "What you would get if Eric Church's Springsteen were written by a young Taylor Swift," perfectly summing up the songstress's influences. “Sunsets and Fireworks” has gotten radio play on several stations including Radio SoBro, CountryRadio.UK, and SheWolf Radio.

In addition to music, Katie also enjoys traveling. In the past few years, she’s managed to put the two passions together and play shows out on the road in places such as South Carolina, Alabama, The Listening Room in Pigeon Forge, TN, and Wild West Songwriters’ Festival in Deadwood, SD.

2023 is filled with new music for Katie, including the releases of  “Haven’t Even Poured The Whiskey” on March 24th, "Go To Church" on May 19th and "Hello Good Times" on July 14th.

Katie recently returned from her "Hello Good Times" tour, making stops in Deadwood, SD, Keystone, SD, Spearfish, SD, Rochester, MN and Clarksville, TN.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Former Pink Floyd Background Vocalist Machan Taylor to Join Govt Mule on DARKSIDE OF THE M Photo
Former Pink Floyd Background Vocalist Machan Taylor to Join Gov't Mule on DARKSIDE OF THE MULE Tour

Get ready for an unforgettable musical experience as former Pink Floyd background vocalist Machan Taylor joins forces with Gov't Mule on their 'Darkside of the Mule' tour. Celebrating the 50th anniversary of 'Darkside of the Moon,' this mesmerizing show promises to transport you to the world of Pink Floyd.

2
NYCs The American Relics My Impala Music Video Breaks 150,000 Views Photo
NYC's The American Relics 'My Impala' Music Video Breaks 150,000 Views

The American Relics' music video for 'My Impala' has gone viral, amassing over 150,000 views. Learn more about the band, their retro rock sound, and the inspiration behind this hit single. Discover why The American Relics are quickly gaining popularity in the music industry.

3
Latin Jazz Icon Sammy Figueroa Releases New Album SEARCHING FOR A MEMORY with All-Star Lin Photo
Latin Jazz Icon Sammy Figueroa Releases New Album SEARCHING FOR A MEMORY with All-Star Lineup

Experience the mesmerizing Latin jazz rhythms of Sammy Figueroa's latest album, 'Searching For A Memory.' Joined by GRAMMY-winning pianist Gonzalo Rubalcaba and Cuban vocalist Aymée Nuviola, Figueroa pays tribute to his father's legacy while showcasing his own musical talents.

4
DRMAGDN Remix of Beatles Classic Something Goes Viral with 1.7 Million Views/Streams Photo
DRMAGDN Remix of Beatles Classic 'Something' Goes Viral with 1.7 Million Views/Streams

Check out the viral remix of the Beatles classic 'Something' by world-renowned drummer/DJ DRMAGDN. With 1.7 million views/streams in just four weeks, this electronic-leaning gem is making waves around the world.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Trevor Hall Releases New Song 'Shake It Out' Ahead of Forthcoming AlbumTrevor Hall Releases New Song 'Shake It Out' Ahead of Forthcoming Album
Madeline Merlo Launches New Amazon Music Original Cover of Keith Urban's 'You'll Think of Me'Madeline Merlo Launches New Amazon Music Original Cover of Keith Urban's 'You'll Think of Me'
Bonnie & Taylor Sims Pay Homage to Home on New Single 'Texas Again'Bonnie & Taylor Sims Pay Homage to Home on New Single 'Texas Again'
Josh Ross Unveils His Latest Track 'Ain't Doin' Jack'Josh Ross Unveils His Latest Track 'Ain't Doin' Jack'

Videos

Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
SWEENEY TODD
THE LION KING
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
WICKED