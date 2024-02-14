Katherine Li Releases 'love, K' EP; Adds Additional NYC And LA Dates To Sold Out Tour

Indie pop singer-songwriter Katherine Li releases on Valentine's Day her sophomore EP, love, k.

The project was written by Li and produced by close collaborator Joe Avio. The focus track off of the project is “Fell First, Fell Hard” and Li will release a music video for the single this Friday.

Of the EP, Li states: "‘love, k' touches the themes like unrequited love, pining, insecurities, and overthinking. The lyrics encompass all the things you never had the nerve to say to “them”. This EP is written for all the hopeless romantics that find themselves in a never-ending loop of (borderline imaginary) relationships that never seem to work out."

Li will embark on her first headline tour this spring beginning March 6 in New York City at Mercury Lounge. She will also be performing in Toronto, Chicago and Los Angeles, full tour dates below. The New York City and Los Angeles dates sold out immediately, with two additional dates now added.

Li's first EP Crush[ed] which was released last year showed fans the evolution of her raw and honest songwriting capabilities since posting videos to TikTok in 2020. The singles from the EP, (apart from "I Don't Care") were featured on American Eagle's music-focused back-to-school campaign for the fall, creating a short film that brings Li's narrative to life. "It was really fun, especially putting together the whole concept of it," says Li. Crush[ed] has been featured in The New Yorker, Billboard, Uproxx and more.