Kat Edmonson to Release 'Holiday Swingin! A Kat Edmonson Christmas Vol. 1' Album

Kat Edmonson will release her new album Holiday Swingin! A Kat Edmonson Christmas Vol. 1 on November 19. Edmonson reinterpreted classics for the jazz Christmas album, including "Jingle Bell Rock," "Let It Snow" and "O Christmas Tree."

"My band and I had so much fun recording all these Christmas classics, you can actually hear us laughing and joking around. This album is pure joy," Edmonson says.

Edmonson will be performing December 11 at Le Poisson Rouge in New York City in addition to a string of shows in Florida this November (November 12 in Ft. Lauderdale, November 13 in Miami, and November 14 in St. Petersburg) plus a show December 3 in Brownfield, ME. More dates TBA.

Edmonson was recently cast as a principal actor in the off-off Broadway musical The Hang by Taylor Mac, with music by Matt Ray and directed by Niegel Smith, where she will be playing the role of Cebes/S'wonderful. The Hang is a ritual celebration of queerness, questions, and the eternity of the moment. Rooted in the jazz tradition and operatic form, it imagines the final hours of Socrates' life as he asks his friends to stay with him a little while longer.

The Hang imagines these final moments as a centuries-long communal consideration of virtue (full of all styles of food, jazz, dance, debates, and queer romps). Through this foray into the calamities of our past intelligentsia, Taylor, Matt and their collaborators invite the audience to their party and create a performance, which advocates for a more inclusive and joyous world. Performances will begin January 7, 2022 and run through February 20, 2022. More information on tickets can be found here.

Fresh off the heels of her critically acclaimed Dreamers Do LP, Edmonson was in the midst of a 40-city tour across the country when COVID struck the nation, forcing her back home. It was there she was able to pivot and create "The Kat Edmonson Show," a beloved live, weekly variety show which she performed from her living room.