Kat Cunning Releases New Video & Track 'Confident'

Rapidly-rising pop singer/actor Kat Cunning has released a bold new single and video "Confident" via LAVA/Republic Records. Having amassed over 15 million total streams to date, Kat, who uses they/them pronouns, is seen getting back to their roots as a dancer in the video for "Confident," directed by Katia Temkin (Ariana Grande). "Confident" is Kat's first new song of 2021 but marks the beginning of what will undoubtedly be a memorable year, as they look to release their debut EP in the coming months.

"I wrote Confident in a day while in Los Angeles when I was really feeling uncertain about my relationships and needed to ask the people around me to step up. I think it's an important sentiment for any kind of relationship. Sometimes you have to check in with your parents and friends and roommates as well as your partners and say 'I know we're here doing this thing, but in the interest of making it stronger I want to communicate with you and hear from you how you feel and where you're at. 'If you're not confident - how can I empower you?' It's also important to check in because sometimes there isn't a mutually empowering way forward and this song is about drawing that boundary, too. Sometimes you got to say 'AINT NOBODY GOT TIME FOR DIS, SIS' and walk out of the room wearing nothing but a trench coat and combat boots." says Kat Cunning about the track.

In the last two months of 2020, Kat released remixes to their track "Supernova," one with popular alt/rock act PVRIS, and one an acoustic version, after releasing a show-stopping holiday classic "O'Holy Night." As an actor in 2020, Kat continued their role as Sabine in the second season of Netflix's Emmy Award-winning show, Trinkets, where their song "Supernova" was also used. Kat will also be a principal in the upcoming Jennifer Lopez film, Marry Me. "Supernova" was also used in a recent episode of Season 19 of American Idol.

Additionally, Republic Records and Kat Cunning are continuing their ongoing work supporting the LGBTQ+ community in collaboration with The Ally Coalition (TAC) to help fans take action for LGBTQ youth, who disproportionately experience homelessness, depression, bullying and suicidal ideation. TAC provides critical support for organizations dedicated to bettering the lives of LGBTQ youth and raises awareness about the systemic inequalities facing the LGBTQ community. These initiatives will roll-out over the coming months.

With a traffic-stopping voice and powerful presence, Kat Cunning adds soulful grace to anthemic alternative pop. An accomplished screen and stage talent, they appeared on Broadway as Emile in Les Liaison Dangereuses and in Cirque du Soleil in addition to acting alongside James Franco in HBO's hit The Deuce. After releasing a couple of tracks independently, Kat signed to LAVA Records in 2020 and released "Supernova (tigers blud)" which garnered praise from the likes of Variety, Alternative Press, American Songwriter, The Advocate, Ladygunn and others while amassing over 6 million streams.

