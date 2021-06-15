Kat Cunning Releases New Video For 'Boys' With Transgender & Non-Binary Cast

Leading non-binary artist and actor Kat Cunning has released a new video for their song "Boys" today in celebration of Pride 2021. The entire cast and crew of the new music video identifies as either transgender or non-binary. The video purposefully exudes an endlessly joyful, full of love energy. NYLON said that "the simple visual radiates as much heart and warmth as you'd hope." The video release comes a little over two weeks after the release of the track, which Billboard called "a life-affirming new single that deserves your attention" and Alternative Press heralded as "the perfect track to start off Pride month."

"The video was extremely important for me to make to spell out the true focus of the song because of the lyric's subtlety. I wanted to do my part to help represent the diversity and beauty of the transmasculine community that is so often erased, exploited or hardly peppered into the media. Representation matters, especially to young people. If you can't see it, you can't be it," said Kat Cunning of the new music video. "Making this video, we collectively agreed our community needed to see trans joy. I am so grateful to my longtime collaborator Maddy Talias who was the videographer, and our director Tee Vaden who set an incredibly safe space for everyone to allow their true sense of self to cut through the lens, and to the cast who let their true selves shine with joy and camaraderie."

Yesterday, Kat Cunning began their Instagram Live Q&A series for Pride, Nine Lives with Kat Cunning, in partnership with the world's leading LGBTQ publication, The Advocate. The first installment of this series saw Kat interview Emmett Preciado and Jordan Gonzalez, who were both cast members in the "Boys" video. Tomorrow, Kat will go live with rising alt-pop singer Carlie Hanson at 1 PM ET, and then every Monday and Wednesday until July 12 (because Pride is every month) with special guests from the LGBTQ+ community.

Kat will be performing as part of New York City ABC Pride event on Sunday, June 27, with the broadcast beginning at 12 PM ET and, on Saturday, June 26 as part of NYC Pride's Youth Pride virtual event as well. Kat's "Boys" is just their third track this year. Their bold first song of the year, "Confident," arrived early in March with a video - watch it HERE. "Confident" was then followed by the pop ballad, "Could Be Good" - watch video HERE. Kat also partnered with The Ally Coalition in March on Give A Yes! to allow fans to leave messages of encouragement and hope for one another - check out the site, which is live now, at http://giveayes.com/.